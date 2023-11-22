HS Turku | The prosecutor seeks a four-year sentence for the Turku Vähätorin stabber

The 28-year-old accused who used amphetamine was innocent in his own opinion. He denies the attempted murder, because the blade of the multi-tool was dull.

Prosecutor seeks a four-year prison sentence for the 28-year-old man who stabbed a pedestrian in the center of Turku. In addition to attempted murder, the man born in 1995 is accused of attempted theft, theft, assault and illegal threats. Abuse and illegal threats are related to stabbing incidents in August near Vähätor in Turku.

The case was discussed today, Wednesday, in the district court of Varsinais-Suomen.

According to the indictment, the 28-year-old suddenly hit a man walking in front of him with a bladed weapon in the neck in the evening.

The men did not know each other. The stabber grabbed his victim by the shoulder and hit the victim in the neck area with a bladed weapon. The blade weapon in question was a multi-tool blade.

Fortunately for the victim, the cut did not hit the large blood vessels in the neck, but only caused minor bleeding. According to the prosecutor, a blow aimed at the sensitive area of ​​the neck could very possibly have led to the victim’s death.

Victim fled after the stabbing to the nearby Kulma restaurant, which is located on the edge of Vähätori at the corner of Linnankatu and Brahenkatu. The stabber followed the man outside the restaurant, after which the stabber fled the scene along Brahenkatu and turned to Eerikinkatu.

HS told in August how a nursing student Paiwand Zahid arrested the stabbing suspect.

Zahid went after the stabber first.

An old man, unaware of the stabbing, walked past the accused on Eerikinkatu. Then the 28-year-old elbowed the old man in the back of the head.

In this situation, the prosecutor seeks a conviction for assault on the accused. An 86-year-old man fell to the ground as a result of the blow and momentarily lost consciousness.

Zahid, who is into wrestling, stopped the accused and knocked him to the ground with a wrestling hold. In the situation, the accused threatened to shoot Zahid by saying “you too go back to your home country or I will shoot you too”. The prosecutor is seeking a sentence for the man for illegal threat.

The accused submitted a preliminary answer to the court, in which he admits to the actions of the series of events, but feels that he was not guilty or less guilty at the time of the act. According to the answer, the accused had used amphetamine before the events, and he remembers very little of what happened. He felt that he had been poisoned in the situation.

The accused denies attempted murder, but admits to having committed aggravated assault. According to the defense, the bladed weapon used in the stabbing was a cheap multi-tool, the blade of which had already been dulled in use. There was no danger to the victim’s life from the dull steel.

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen will issue a verdict in the case in December.

