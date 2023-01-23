HS Turku | The pollen season is already starting, even though it’s only January – “That’s where the pain starts”

The walnut bush and alder are already blooming in Central Europe and Britain. The pollen season is expected to start in the southern parts of Finland in February.

“There have already been weather situations where hazel and alder pollen may have been transported to Finland,” says the person in charge of pollen information Annika Saarto from the University of Turku.

The pollen season is expected to start in the southern parts of Finland in February. The flowering of the walnut bush typically begins in the southern parts of the country between February and March, and the flowering of the alder in March. The time of flowering is affected by the progress of spring.

“Walnut bush and alder start the pollen season. That’s where the torment comes from,” says Saarto.

This year, birch flowering is expected to be more abundant than last year. Last year, flowering was weak. The flowering of the birch typically begins in the southern parts of Finland at the end of April.

“If we talk about pollen that causes allergies, birch is the most important. There is a lot of pine pollen every year, but it has no allergic significance,” says Saarto.

It is still too early to predict the abundance of summer’s hay or cottonwood blossoms.

From Finns about a fifth are allergic to pollen. The university’s press release states that in years of abundant birch flowering, others may also experience symptoms.

“There’s just so much pollen. It can also cause mechanical irritation on the mucous membranes,” Saarto estimates.

The University of Turku has been monitoring air pollen and spore concentrations in Finland since 1974.

This year, the pollen maps published in connection with the weekly bulletins have new information about the flowering of the scent. Hazelnut bush, alder, birch, hay and gorse have already been included.

“Toukokki is a plant related to the gorse, highly allergenic, whose pollen is carried to our country almost every year in August and September. The importance of scent for pollen allergy sufferers in Finland may be greater than previously thought,” says the project researcher in the press release Sanna Pätsi About the University of Turku’s pollen information.

According to Päts, the ragweed has not yet established itself in Finnish nature.

