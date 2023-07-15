HS Turku | The police suspect that two people from Turku sold more than 80 stolen bicycles on Facebook

Two people living in Turku acquired stolen bikes and sold them on Facebook.

The two of you the man from Turku is suspected of having resold more than 80 bicycles suspected of being stolen, says the police in their press release.

The police suspect the duo of aggravated money laundering as part of a large crime complex. One of the suspects is a 40-year-old man and the other a woman over 60 years old. The organized crime investigation team of the Southwest Finland Police Department in Turku is responsible for investigating the case.

Director of investigations Tuomas Kuuren according to the report, the two are suspected of acquiring bikes from people who have stolen them in the capital region, Lahti and Tampere.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, they have mainly sold them through Facebook,” Kuure says in the announcement.

Police has seized a large number of bicycles and bicycle parts during the search. According to the police, the bikes sold were worth a few hundred euros on average.

However, identifying the bikes has been difficult.

“This is due to the fact that when people report bicycle theft, they do not notice or know how to tell the identifiers that identify their own bicycle. In this case, it is not possible for the police to determine with certainty whether a bike has been stolen or not,” Kuure says in the announcement.

Individual identifiers are, for example, the make and model of the bike and the frame number.

Stolen the bikes have been resold between January 2022 and May 2023.

The police ask you to file an electronic crime report if your bike has been stolen in the capital region, Lahti or Tampere during the relevant period. The person making the announcement should know some unique identification of their own bicycle.

According to the police, the risk of bike theft can be reduced by carefully locking the bike from the frame to the bike rack or pole. In public and open places, the bike is more likely to be stored.

You should also describe your bike and write down the bike’s identification information.