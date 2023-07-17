Monday, July 17, 2023
HS Turku | The police suspect attempted murder: “Especially brutal and brutal violence was used”

July 17, 2023
The police suspect two men of attempted murder in Mynämäki. The police say that according to the information obtained in the preliminary investigation, particularly raw and cruel violence was used in the act.

Police says that the suspected violent crime took place in a private apartment in Mynämäki on Wednesday, July 12. The police are investigating the case as attempted murder.

According to the police, according to the information obtained in the preliminary investigation, particularly raw and cruel violence was used in the act.

The police suspect two men in their 30s.

The district court of Varsinais-Finland arrested both men over the weekend on suspicion of the crime, according to a release from the Southwest Finland Police Department.

The police say that no more information is currently being released about the criminal matter in question in order to protect the preliminary investigation.

