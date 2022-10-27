Thursday, October 27, 2022
HS Turku | The police suspect: An employee dug up hundreds of patient data without permission at Tyks

October 27, 2022
An employee of the hospital district is suspected of having accessed the patient information of up to 200 people without permission. The police intend to contact people whose information may have been hacked.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating a widespread suspicion of a data protection crime in Varsinais-Suomi. A Tys employee is suspected of hacking the patient data of up to 200 people without permission. The suspected crimes took place between 2020 and 2022.

The police informed about the suspicions on Thursday morning. According to the release, the police are in separate contact with the persons whose data the employee is suspected of examining without permission.

The police are not going to reveal more information about the case for the time being, because the preliminary investigation is only in the initial stages. The suspected person is no longer employed by the hospital district.

Acting Director of the Hospital District manager Mikko Pietilä considers the incident very unfortunate.

“We are not aware that this information has been used in any way. Of course, it’s a side issue when people’s privacy has been violated,” says Pietilä.

According to Pietilä, criminal suspicions came to light during normal self-monitoring. He admits that suspicions had arisen about the actions of the employee in question, on the basis of which the supervision could be targeted. However, the extent of the suspected abuses was a surprise. Pietilä does not elaborate on how the suspicions arose in the first place.

According to Pietilä, after the incident was revealed, the hospital district has reminded its employees about the rules for handling patient data. Personal data may not be viewed unless there is a reason for doing so related to the patient’s treatment.

“We have very accurate log data of all visits to the information systems. These actions always leave a mark,” Pietilä assures.

27.10. at 9.44 am: Added Mikko Pietilä’s comments.

