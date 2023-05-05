HS Turku | The police shot a person in the leg in Salo in March, no crime is suspected

The police shot a person in the leg in Salo in March. According to the regional prosecutor, who acted as the head of the investigation, no crime occurred in the course of the police’s duties.

The patrol had received a home alarm mission on March 22. On the spot in Salo, the police encountered a person with a gun. In the end, the police shot the armed person in the leg.

The regional prosecutor, who was the head of the investigation, assesses in the preliminary investigation whether there is a reason to start a preliminary investigation into the police’s activities. The regional prosecutor has decided that there is no reason for a preliminary investigation.

Prosecutor’s Office according to a recent press release, the situation at the scene had progressed quickly and there were no grounds to prepare for the use of a weapon in advance.

The patrol is said to have ordered the person several times and warned him of the possibility of the police using force.

A person was walking down the stairwell with a gun in his hand, and the police shot at him. The person did not stop after the first shot, but continued to operate. The police shot a second time and hit the target person in the leg, the announcement of the prosecutor’s office says.

The investigations revealed that the person had been in possession of a pellet gun. In appearance, the weapon resembled a licensed pistol.

According to the announcement of the Prosecutor’s Office, based on the preliminary investigation, there is no reason to suspect that a crime occurred in the course of the police’s official duties. The means of force used are said to have been suitable for the situation, the mildest and most effective.

