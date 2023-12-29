HS Turku | The police raided an illegal gun shop in Salo – They even found serial firearms on the premises

Deactivated weapons had been made operational. According to the police, the manufacture and sale of unauthorized weapons has been both planned and professional.

Southwest Finland the police have investigated a case where deactivated firearms were converted into operational ones. The police say that the preliminary investigation is now being completed.

Last March, the police searched a company operating in the vehicle sector located in Salo. 21 licensed firearms were confiscated from there. In addition, licensed firearm parts, cartridges, unlicensed firearms and deactivated firearms were confiscated from the company.

According to the police, the vast majority of confiscated weapons were rifles, but there were also serial firearms and their parts. In addition to these, the police confiscated individual weapons from, among other things, vehicles and from people who bought weapons.

“Manufacturing and selling unauthorized weapons has been both planned and professional. It would seem that the weapons have been manufactured according to the situation, and the act has been aimed at considerable financial gain”, says the crime commissioner of the organized crime investigation team in Turku Tuomas Kuure in the police bulletin.

See also Bolsonaro's Party, PL starts running ads on YouTube - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The picture shows a confiscated rifle with a scope.

Suspects is five. Two of them have been imprisoned, but have since been released.

According to Crime Commissioner Kuure, these two prisoners are the key people in the whole.

“One of them has mainly manufactured weapons and the other has passed them on,” says Kuure.

The police suspect that two of the suspects have sold guns or cartridges or both. A weapons manufacturer has acquired weapons and their parts from one of the suspects. The two suspects have bought either weapons and cartridges or only cartridges, the police informs.

According to the police, all the suspects are men born in the 1960s-80s. Four of them live in southwestern Finland and one in Meri-Lap.

The complex, which includes aggravated firearm crimes and firearm crimes, is likely to move to prosecution in February 2024.