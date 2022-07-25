HS Turku | The police are investigating the stabbing incident in Turku on Saturday as an attempted aggravated assault and an illegal threat

On Saturday evening, the police arrested a man who threatened people with a knife in a hamburger restaurant.

Southwest Finland the police have continued to investigate the incident that took place in a hamburger restaurant in Turku on Saturday. On Saturday evening, the police arrested a man in the center of Turku who threatened people with a knife in a hamburger restaurant on Aurakatu.

Police told earlier that they are investigating the case as an attempted murder and as an illegal threat, but as the investigation progresses, the crimes have now become more specific. The detained 24-year-old man is currently suspected of aggravated attempted assault and illegal threat.

A gross attempted assault targeted a minor boy who was in the restaurant.

According to the police, there are a total of seven people involved in the illegal threat, and at least some of them are minors. Three of these seven were customers at the restaurant at the time of the incident, the suspect met the remaining four people on Aurakatu, according to the police.

Police says that based on preliminary inquiries, the incident started with a verbal confrontation between the suspected perpetrator and a group of youths. After the altercation, the man went inside the restaurant and started threatening customers with a knife.

According to the police, no other motive for the act has emerged in the preliminary investigation.