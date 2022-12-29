HS Turku | The police are investigating the Mobilepay scam – It’s quite easy to track down the money

According to the city of Lieto, there is a fraudster behind the money collection notes. The city of Turku says it has reported the slips to the police.

Weird ones the money collection slips have caused confusion at skating rinks in Turku and Lieto.

The city of Lieto published a picture of a sign on social media, which reads:

“Good skaters! Due to the increase in electricity prices, the costs of freezing the ice rinks have increased. We hope to be able to maintain the ice rinks this winter, as well as in the coming years. We appreciate every donation, big or small, to the collection to maintain the ice fields.”

Below the text is a QR code and Mobile Pay text. Mobile Pay is a mobile payment application. Payment is made with a smartphone or other mobile device.

According to the city of Lieto, it is a scammer who asks the townspeople for money.

“Scam messages have been found at skating rinks. The city of Lieto does not ask skaters for money, and it should not be sent”, in the city’s Facebook update let’s tell.

The city urges those who paid money to contact the police. According to the city of Lieto, all cheat sheets found will be removed.

Suspicious messages have been found at skating rinks in Turku as well. The city says it has informed the police and the contractors of the ice rinks.

“All found fraudulent tickets have been removed and will be removed if more appear,” says the city of Turku’s Twitter account.

Turku also urges those who paid money to contact the police.

In the past, many media outlets have reported on ice rinks, such as Turku Sanomat and Over.

Yle reported on Wednesday that there have been scam messages at least at Kupitta’s ice skating rink and Hirvensalo’s Moikoinen rink. According to Turku Sanomat, in Liedo, fundraising notes have been found in the locker room of the skating rink of the Ilmarinen school.

Infrastructure service manager of the city of Lieto Mira Rekola tells HS Turku on Thursday that no tags have been found in Liedo other than the Ilmarinen skating rink. There are also several other skating rinks in the city.

“Yesterday we started and went through all the fields. At that time, you couldn’t find the notes anywhere else,” says Rekola.

The city of Lieto maintains the Ilmarinen skating rink. Rekola says that according to the city’s point of view, the signs seem like an unauthorized collection of money. We are going to file a criminal report on the matter.

Criminal Division Constable Juha Heino The Southwest Finland Police Department says on Thursday that one criminal report has been made to the police in Turku in connection with a case where there was a message on the edge of the field for field users, with the option to pay the desired amount with Mobile Pay via a link.

“At this point, we are in the initial investigation phase. After that, a decision will be made on how the matter will proceed”, says Heino.

According to him, the message that was reported to the police was on Moikoinen’s field.

Heino says that in general, if payments have been requested via Mobile Pay, it is possible for the police to find out where the money has gone from the payment link.

“It’s a different matter what the final goal was, and how it can be explained,” says Heino.

For example, it could be some kind of intermediate account from which money is transferred elsewhere.