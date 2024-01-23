Wednesday, January 24, 2024
HS Turku | The police are investigating a suspected violent crime near the city center

January 23, 2024
in World Europe
According to the police, the situation at the scene is calm.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating a suspected violent crime near the center of Turku. The police were alerted to the scene on Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m.

According to the police release, one person was transported from the scene to hospital.

The police are investigating what happened on the spot with several patrols. According to the police, the situation at the scene is calm, and there is no danger to bystanders.

According to the police, more information about the events will be announced on Wednesday at the earliest.

