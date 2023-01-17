HS Turku | The pharmacy hid the laxatives under the counter – This is how they are misused

Laxatives can only be obtained at the Turku pharmacy by asking the cashier. The arrangement aims to prevent the misuse of medicines.

In Turku at the pharmacy, you have to ask for laxatives, i.e. medicines intended for the treatment of constipation, at the counter.

The arrangement was made because the pharmacy was worried about the misuse of the medicines in question.

“We have constipation medicines under the counter”, the pharmacist at the Humalisto pharmacy Päivi Aaltonen tells.

The pharmacy staff’s concern is that people with eating disorders use medicines incorrectly. According to Aaltonen, pharmacists can be concerned about, for example, a person’s appearance. However, the means to intervene in the misuse of medicines are few.

If the same customer comes to buy laxatives often, the pharmacy will discuss how temporary the use is. However, medicines are not left unsold to the customer.

Long-term use of certain laxatives is harmful and should not be used for weight loss.

Aaltonen says that stool softeners were removed from the list of over-the-counter medicines years ago.

“Customers who request laxatives always receive counseling. We say that medicines are not intended for everyday use,” says Aaltonen.

Fact Help is available for eating disorders – If you're wondering whether your own or a loved one's relationship with food or your own body is okay, or if you're thinking about where to get help, you can, for example, call the Eating Disorders Association's helpline. – You should talk to your parents or other relatives about it. You can get help, for example, from the school nurse or the health center. From there, if necessary, you will be directed to further assistance. – In an eating disorder, the symptoms can be anything from a strong restriction of eating to uncontrollable eating. What matters is what kind of thoughts guide eating and how you feel about your body. – The helpline of the Eating Disorders Association is available on 02 251 9207 on Mondays from 9 am to 3 pm, on Wednesdays from 9 am to 1 pm, on Thursdays of even weeks from 3 pm to 5 pm and on Thursdays of odd weeks from 6 pm to 8 pm. You can get more information about eating disorders from, for example, the union from the website. Source: Eating Disorders Association

He saysthat mostly middle-aged women, less often young girls, have bought laxatives from them.

“If there is constipation, we refer you to another type of medicine that is safe to use,” says Aaltonen.

According to him, an even bigger problem today is the excessive use of nasal decongestants.



Communication Pharmacist Taru Vanhala The Pharmacists Union reported on Sunday Åbo Underrättelser in the story, that the misuse of laxatives in eating disorders, for example, is a widely known problem. According to him, the problem applies especially to big cities, where pharmacists do not know their customers.

Last year, the use of Ozempic, a drug intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as a weight loss drug became a topic of conversation. Medicine in autumn was over from almost all Finnish pharmacies.

The medicine in question can only be bought with a prescription.

“Ozempic goes through a doctor, we can’t influence that,” says Aaltonen.