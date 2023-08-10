HS Turku | The person convicted of the murder of Ilpo Härmäläinen is applying for permission to appeal from the Supreme Court

Lasse Lehto, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Ilpo Härmäläinen, has submitted an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

From Turku of a lawyer Ilpo Härmäläinen sentenced to life for murder Lasse Lehto has applied for leave to appeal from the Supreme Court (KKO).

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen convicted Lehto, known as an advertising man, for the murder committed in 1994 in May of last year. In June, the Court of Appeal of Turku upheld Lehto’s life sentence.

Supreme the court issues a decision on granting an appeal permit on average about half a year after the application. In general, KKO grants an appeal on the basis of a preliminary decision. In this case, there is a more general question related to the application of the law.

KKO can also grant an appeal permit based on, for example, an evaluation of the screen.

69 years old Lehto has been called an advertising man in public, because he owned an advertising agency in the 1990s at the time of the murder.

According to the Court of Appeal, Lehto murdered Härmäläinen because he was afraid that the lawyer would tell the police about Lehto’s criminal activities.

In addition to the motive, Lehto had a gun suitable for killing and a boat suitable for burying the body. According to the Court of Appeal’s decision, Lehto also had enough time to commit the murder and bury Airisto’s body.

“No person other than Lehto, who would have had both a possible motive and an opportunity to kill Härmäläinen and bury the body in Airisto, has come to light,” the verdict said.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was unanimous, as was last year’s decision of the District Court of Varsinais-Suomen.

The verdict is historic in Finnish legal history. The time between a capital crime and the sentence being handed down, i.e. almost 29 years, is the longest in the legal history of independent Finland.

