HS Turku “The people of Turku are quite uncomfortable,” concluded an Alko-funded study

Turku was a very different place in the 1950s than it is today. On the streets, fear is sown by people who are completely unskilled. In addition, the quirky Aura River smelled creepy.

Even people under the age of 15 in Turku and completely unskilled people rented a two-wheeler and went wild in the center of Turku and the surrounding area, regardless of traffic rules.

Does it sound familiar?

Non-fiction writer, docent Rauno Lahtinen encountered a familiar problem while gathering information for his book, Life in Turku in the 1950s, to be published on Thursday.

In April 1957, the Turku parents and the police were concerned about the proliferation of rental mopeds and the problems they caused.

“Electric kickboards and newspaper articles written about them immediately came to my mind when I read articles about the moped problem,” Lahtinen smiles.

Before 1957, a driving license was required to drive a moped. When the ride on a moped was released, several moped rental companies were established in Turku, so anyone could get under the control of the moped. Usually the moped was imported from East Germany. One popular brand was Simson.

An advertisement for a Samson moped from the 1950s.

Police Commissioner O. Halminen told Turun Sanomat that most moped riders did not know the traffic rules. Few even cared about the rules, because although there were speed limits in the center, the police had no way of enforcing them.

One craze was to pull a cyclist in front of a cyclist.

The majority of mopeds were made in East Germany.

Lahtinen has previously written several works on the history of Turku, including demolished houses and crimes.

The recent book is a continuation of Lahtinen’s 2018 book Life in 40’s Turku.

Where the 1940s were a decade of war, scarcity and fear, the 1950s were again a decade of boom.

In his book, Lahtinen goes through the decade one by one and raises important news events in Turku over the years.

The intersections of the moped problem with today’s scouting problem are not the only events that Turku residents can still recognize.

An advertisement for a Jawa moped from the 1950s.

One The phenomenon that is talked about from one decade to the next is related to the pastime of young people in Turku. This year, the headlines have included the youth group in the Hansakortteli in the center of Turku, which has stolen and beaten people.

Lahtinen says that the challenges posed by youth were already in the headlines in Turku in the 1920s and 1930s.

“There was nothing new in criticizing the behavior of young people, but with the advent of the 1950s, new rounds of criticism came in because there are so many children,” says Lahtinen.

The worries of 1950s parents are familiar. The young people moaned downtown in the evenings and did not go to bed early enough.

The problem was most severe in the workers ’neighborhoods of the suburbs, where the apartments were really small.

It is unfortunate that some of the youth of the city of Turku – apparently to look like “heroes” – have considered it their business to behave in public places like perfect hemp. Respect for older people and decent behavior has been completely scrapped, ”Turku Police Chief Teuvo Syrjälä stated in 1957.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the fathers of the Turku families had not been involved in their sons’ lives since returning from the war.

Violence perpetrated by young people rarely ended up in the headlines, but problems related to harassment were mainly discussed in public.

“Alcohol was not part of young people’s lives in the same way as in later decades, but smoking was part of many people’s lives,” says Lahtinen.

Divers comparisons between cities were in vogue as early as the 1950s. In the autumn of 1956, the Alko-funded Finnish People’s Association organized a competition to test practices in 12 cities.

Turku was ranked tenth. The competition showed that the people of Turku were rude and dishonest.

According to the testers, the people of Turku were quite uncomfortable both as customer service representatives and customers. The people of Turku did not care about the problems of others, but the people of Turku seemed to be guided by “let everyone take care of their own problems”.

Aurajoki photographed in 1938.

50s a Turku resident would have laughed at the idea of ​​Turku as a summer city. Even the mayor Eero Mantere considered Turku a sad summer city.

One reason to avoid Turku was the lemu that dominates the city during the summer and autumn. The smell rose from the Aura River. It started in the summer and was at its worst in September-October.

The idea that a summer day could be spent along the river was almost impossible.

“Most of the wastewater from industrial plants and households was discharged into the river. The smell was so strong that only the people on the side of the river spent their time by the river, ”says Lahtinen.

Attempts have been made over the years to eliminate the odor, for example, by dredging the riverbed to allow the smelly drift to enter the sea. Sewage began to be discharged directly into the sea instead of the river.

“There was so little water in the river during the summer that the sewage rose back into the river just to the center.”

Rauno Lahtinen: Life in Turku in the 1950s. Frog 2022