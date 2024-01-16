Tuesday, January 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The other breast of Jenni Kuusisto from Turku had to be removed because of cancer: Suddenly she came across antiquated rules

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | The other breast of Jenni Kuusisto from Turku had to be removed because of cancer: Suddenly she came across antiquated rules

Jenni Kuusisto, 45, from Turku, fell ill with breast cancer last spring. He is disappointed that the patient cannot choose to remove the healthy breast in order to restore chest symmetry.

Wrapper won the Eurovision Song Contest, and a barber-hairdressing entrepreneur from Turku Jenni Kuusisto45, dance Cha Cha Chan to the beat. Everything was fine.

Then the arch support of the strapless bra started to press uncomfortably on the left breast. The next morning, in the shower, Kuusisto found a long lump on his chest. He didn't know how to worry about it right away, but thought the lump was a thickening of the breast tissue that would “melt” away by itself over time.

#Turku #breast #Jenni #Kuusisto #Turku #removed #cancer #Suddenly #antiquated #rules

See also  War in Ukraine: when the United States pulls out the weapon of military intelligence
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The first racket of Russia Kasatkina reached the second round of the Australian Open

The first racket of Russia Kasatkina reached the second round of the Australian Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result