HS Turku | The official dug up the residents’ secret information

Turku announced on Wednesday about a large data security breach, which was already revealed almost two weeks ago.

City of Turku announced on Wednesday about a large data security breach targeting personal data. The city suspects that a single official has stolen personal data of city residents from the early childhood education information system.

According to the city’s press release, there are no indications that the office holder in question has used the information he received. He has been fired and the city plans to file an investigation request with the police.

Data security breach was revealed last week Friday. Turku city’s early childhood education service area manager Vesa Kulmala says that the matter has been investigated by the city since then. That’s why the city only announced the matter now.

It is still unclear how many people the extortion has targeted.

“In any case, we are talking about several people,” Kulmala formulates.

Urkinta came according to Kulmala during a routine follow-up.

According to Kulmala, the office holder who worked in the administration of early childhood education has not told the motive for his action. He has gained access to, among other things, people’s personal identification numbers, phone numbers, address information and information about family relationships.

According to Kulmala, through the information system of early childhood education, it has been possible to search for practically all people whose information is in the systems of the city of Turku.