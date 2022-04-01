HS Turku The nurse’s strike began, so strike guard Päivi Pietari tries to influence the psyche of potential violators at Tyksin’s gate

The nurses’ strike began at 6 a.m. Friday. HS went to see what the first strike morning looked like in front of Turku University Central Hospital.

FOR THE MORNING The nurses’ strike, which began in the first minutes, was not visible at all in front of the buildings of Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

The main entrance to the T-hospital was quiet, and the parking lots were also empty.

After the morning, the strike had already begun, but it was quiet and dark in front of the main entrance to Tyks Hospital.

As the darkness of the frost began to break into the twilight just before half past seven in the morning, the first strike guards appeared in the street scene.

Department secretaries of the pain clinic who acted as strike guards for Super Maisa Virtanen and Pia Suvitie took photos of each other in their blue lace vests in front of the hospital.

“We haven’t been on strike before, even though we both have a career behind forty years. It was obvious that we didn’t stay home today but came here, ”the duo said.

In Tyks, strike guards are on call for 1.5 hours at a time, three times a day, always during shift work.

Maisa Virtanen (left) and Pia Suvitie are Super’s strike guards and were on duty in the pedestrian area with brochures just before half past seven.

HALF from seven also in front of the main entrance of the hospital is beginning to happen.

I made strike guards Nana Kautto, Leena Kivi-Tuominen and for Tehy, the midwife organizing the strike in Tyks Päivi Peter have prepared for warm-up standing in the ten-degree frost.

“We now have three strike guards here, but there are five guards in the surgical hospital, three in the Turunmaa hospital, two in the A hospital and four guards on duty between the Lighthouse Hospital and Akuutti. People enthusiastically joined us, more than 80 strike guards have already registered for us, ”says Peter.

Chief shop steward Jussi Rantanen, Tehy’s midwife Päivi Pietari (in front) organizing the strike in Tyks and strike guards Leena Kivi-Tuominen and Nana Kautto were on duty in front of the main entrance of Tyks T-hospital.

The strike concerns a chief shop steward in the Hospital District of Southwest Finland (Vsshp) Jussi Rantasen According to Tyksin’s Turku units, there are also local hospitals in Loimaa, Salo and Vakka-Suomi in Uusikaupunki. They also have their own strike guards.

FOR OUTDOOR CLOTHING dressed Minna Louni sweeps past and goes clapping quick shots on the shoulders of strike guards. Louni, who works as a family counselor in a social emergency, is not participating in this strike as a member of the trade union Talentia, but says he is outraged by the recent strike debate.

“Lord, these people have kept the people alive for the last two years! They have such a lousy salary, if the gentlemen could even reduce their own salaries. ”

Minna Louni works as a family counselor and is not covered by the strike. However, he snatches strike guards when he goes to work.

According to the strike guards, the strangest thing in the recent debate has been that no one is taking into account the fact that patient safety has long been compromised on a daily basis, wards have been closed and reduced and work has been done with less and less staff.

“Suddenly today, everyone is supposed to be dying,” Kautto says.

RANTANEN says a minimum number of people have now been assigned to conservation work. He refuses to give a more detailed figure.

“We go to the minimum. I don’t have to take a stand on occupational safety, it’s a matter for the employer and the employer has had time to prepare for this. ”

Peter, on the other hand, agrees to open up the number of Tehy’s nurses in Tyks to be assigned to conservation work.

“17 nurses per shift have been assigned to the emergency department, 18 nurses per shift to the intensive care unit, and eight nurses per shift to childbirth. These are the most critical. ”

In addition, many wards have three to four nurses in protection work, and according to St. Petersburg, there are eight nurses in each of the wards who work in radiation care and in the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to Peter, there are fewer staff than usual, but he did not have time to open in the morning the exact figures of the number of staff in the various departments under normal circumstances.

CLOCK is already over seven and the hospital shift is over. Rarely have people passed through the main doors, some of them patients, some caregivers.

“Some of the staff go to conservation work. Some, on the other hand, are not organized and therefore go to work. We are not here to stop anyone, ”says Peter.

Instead of blocking, the strike guards give the goers in caramel and wish them a good day’s work. Moral pressure can be severe.

Correction 1.4.2022 at 9.34: Minna Loun’s name was misspelled in one caption.