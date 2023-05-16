HS Turku | The mystical Freemasons got a new grand master – Now he tells why women have no business in the fraternity

The highest head of the Freemasons in Finland, the new Grand Master Henrik Nylander, opens the doors of the Turku lodge to the media for the first time and at the same time explains why the secret rituals are not leaked to outsiders.

Finland a pensioner from Turku was elected as the new Grand Master of the Freemasons at the beginning of May, Henrik Nylander.

He is the highest-ranking member of the freemasonic organization in Finland. Within the organization, the slightly longer title Most Honorable Grand Master of the Free and Right Masons of Finland is used for him.

In recent years, the men’s fraternity, which is trying to get rid of the mysterious good brother network reputation, has opened up its activities to the public more than before. So Nylander also presented himself to the media on Tuesday and allowed photographers into the premises of the Turku lodge.

The organization has tried to shake off the conspiracy theories directed at itself, the birth of which has been fueled by the conspiracy surrounding the activity.

Nylander says that the talk about collusion and various conspiracy theories is upsetting. Because of them, many of the members do not want to publicly say that they are members of the organization.

Likely Nylander, who held power for the next four years, now replaced the previous grandmaster, the mountain advisor Jukka Viinanen.

Nylander, who has been retired for almost four years, has spent his working career in management positions in the building materials industry, most recently as the production director of Saint-Gobain.

From the leaders are often asked in appointment interviews in which direction they intend to develop the operations of the organization they lead in the future. What do you ask the grandmasters?

“Yes, you can ask, but I really can’t make any drastic changes, our organization is bound by 300-year-old traditions. Nothing major is expected. Perhaps we emphasize the importance of the content of the activity even more,” says Nylander.

Turku Freemasons are celebrating their centenary this year.

Although the first masonic communities were founded in Finland already in the 18th century, modern freemasonry did not begin until August 1922, when the first masonic lodge was founded in Helsinki. It was named Suomi 1.

The very next year, a Tampere lodge called Tammer 2 was founded, and just a day later a Turku lodge was founded, which was named Phoenix 3.

A year later, the Helsinki, Tampere and Turku lodges together founded the Grand Lodge of Finland, which Nylander now leads. The task of the grand lodge, which turns one hundred years old next year, is to act as a kind of central organization for all recognized masonic lodges in Finland. The organization emphasizes that the grand lodge operates independently and does not have an international central organization or management.

The media got a peek at the freemasons’ Turku lodge for the first time on Tuesday.

In Turku the freemasons operate near the city center, in a large apartment next to an old stone apartment building on Luostarinkatu. The organization moved here in 2006. During its history, freemasons have gathered in Turku in several different places, for example Hamburger Börsi, Marjaniemi’s villa, hotel Seurahuone and the Kauppaseura building.

Nylander introduces himself to the media in the elongated restaurant hall, where freemasons meet to enjoy a fraternal meal after their sessions. In the room with a long table, the main reminder of Freemasonry is the photo portraits of the District Grand Masters on the wall. The Kerrostalohuoneisto on Luostarinkatu in Turku is a typical gathering place, because in Finland freemasons do not gather in impressive buildings that they would then present to the public.

Kari Lintuvuori, the District Grand Master of the Freemasons in Southwest Finland, says that a typical session in this lodge lasts 1.5-2 hours, after which the participants move to the dining room to have a fraternal meal.

Secrets however, the organization has, there is no attempt to deny it. Both the membership lists and the rituals, which form the basis of all freemasonry, are still kept secret. Rituals are predetermined interaction situations with exchange words and symbols, and they are used in the organization’s sessions.

“We try to learn and in practice also implement the virtues of Western culture. They are also called basic virtues or cardinal virtues. The most essential of them are thoughtfulness, courage, justice, love of neighbor, moderation and love of the truth,” Nylander opens.

Rituals are used as a teaching method, which have similarities with medieval legend plays. The purpose of rituals is to teach morals and develop oneself as a person by progressing along a certain scale. Nylander says that the lesson is not just turns, but also a certain kind of play with movement and music, which does not involve any kind of occult science or magic.

On the altar in the center of the lodge is a Bible with a rectangle and a harp on it. They are symbols of freemasons known throughout the world and have important symbolic meanings for members.

Rituals we want to hide it, because we hope that the Masonic college will experience something exhilarating.

“I can say that when I first participated in the ritual as a probationer in 1995, it was love at first sight. The atmosphere and community, as well as the warm reception, made an impression. After that, you can no longer experience the same uniqueness of the play, after that you mostly find new nuances”, Nylander opens his own sky.

Freemasons’ trial rituals mainly take place in a blue-toned lodge. To a layman, the Turku lodge looks the same as other Finnish lodges presented in the media. The general blue color, velvet benches, the central altar with its Bible, right-angled ruler and harp, and the starry sky on the ceiling are familiar images, but the members know how to look at the symbolism of the space and distinguish it from other lodges.

For example, the starry sky built from lights on the roof of the Turku lodge shows the star map of the day when the Turku freemasons’ previous lodge apartment on Rauhankatu was inaugurated.

The roof of the Turku lodge has a star pattern formed with lights, which follows the star chart of the day when the previous lodge apartment of Turku freemasons was inaugurated.

in Finland there are five masonic organizations, of which only the Grand Lodge of Finland and the Swedish Frimurare Orden are internationally recognized grand lodges. Recognition means that these Grand Lodges adhere to the core principles of the 1723 Statutes, which define certain rules of the game for operations. According to them, women are not accepted as members of these organizations.

There are also unrecognized organizations based on freemasonry operating around the world, some of which also accept women as members. In Finland, such unrecognized organizations are the International Association of Freemasons Le Droit Humain, Ruusu-Risti and Svenska Kvinno-Frimurareorden.

Of these five organizations in Finland, by far the largest is the Grand Lodge of Finland. It currently operates in 38 locations in Finland. There are 180 lots and a total of about 7,300 members. The number increases by about one percent every year, except after the corona virus there has been a nice drop in the number of members.

In Turku, there are a total of about 450 members in ten different lodges. According to Nylander, the average age of members in Finland is around 60 years old.

Masonic organizations have differences in emphasis, which are related, for example, to how strongly their activities rely on the Christian tradition. However, the basics are the same.

To get out in a masonic lodge recognized as a full member, a man must, among other things, promise to obey the laws of Finland, but also to act fraternally towards other masons and support them in times of need, and to honor the organization’s secrets.

The declaration of fraternity given by a Freemason has been interpreted as contradictory if it competes, for example, with the oath of a judge. Even in Finland, serious consideration has been given to whether a freemason can act as a judge in a case where another freemason is a party.

“In our opinion, there is no contradiction here. Of course, all affiliations must be disclosed, including the judge’s. In a possible situation, the judge then remains himself. In practice, this pattern, which is perceived to be inconvenient, has led to the fact that there are no longer any judges in the Freemasons’ membership,” laments Nylander.

The new Grand Master Henrik Nylander says that there are almost no judges in the Masonic membership.

