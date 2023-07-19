HS Turku | The mayor praises the decision to close the consulate general: “We will immediately cancel the summer house that was used by the staff”

Mayor Minna Arve has strongly criticized the presence of the Russian state in Turku. He praises Finland’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Turku.

The decision to close The Turku mayor did not come as a surprise to the Russian Consulate General in Turku Minna Arvelle.

He had guessed that this would happen already at the beginning of July. That’s when Russia decided to close Finland’s consulate general in St. Petersburg and expel nine Finnish diplomats from the country as a response to Finland’s decision to expel nine Russian diplomats who worked on intelligence missions.

“The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistök too at that time tweeted that the counterpart of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg is the Consulate General in Turku. It was a pretty clear reference,” says Arve.

Arve has previously stated publicly that the city of Turku does not need the presence of the Russian state. Now he characterizes the closure decision as practical and good.

The main consulate is located on Vartiovuorenkatu. The plot and building are owned by the Finnish state, and the property is managed by Senaatti kinteistöt. The consul general’s official residence is located on Sairashuonekatu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays the rent of the consulate general, as per the diplomatic reciprocity agreement.

Arve believes that a building in a good location near the city center will certainly find use, even if the city of Turku does not own the property.

“Certainly there is life in the future.”

Tp-utva, i.e. the President of the Republic and the Government’s Foreign and Security Policy Ministerial Committee, said in a press release on Wednesday that Finland will revoke the business license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku as of October 1. Russia will close Finland’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg at the beginning of October. Earlier in July, the country closed its consulate in Lappeenranta.

Consulate General the staff has been using a leisure cottage in Kakskerra, which Arve describes as modest. The city of Turku has paid the rent for the cottage, but that will now change.

“We will check the lease, but we will terminate the cottage as quickly as possible.”

In Turku is a large group of immigrants of Russian background. The mayor believes that the embassy in Helsinki will be able to provide them with adequate services after the Turku consulate general is closed.

“It’s not about everyday needs, and Helsinki is not an unreasonable distance away.”

Correction 19.7. 7:58 p.m.: Turku’s consulate general is located on Vartiovuorenkatu, not on Sairashuonekatu, as stated earlier in the story.