HS Turku | The Master of Business Administration returned to write a long thesis – He didn’t succeed on the first try

For Leevi Roivane from Turku, studying is a hobby. He attended matriculation exams more than ten years after his graduation.

Spring The results of the 2023 matriculation examination were published for upper secondary schools on Tuesday, May 16. A family man from Turku also found out about his grades Leevi Roivanen33, who got excited about studying math for fun.

Roivanen graduated from high school more than ten years ago. In his high school days, Roivanen wrote short mathematics. Last fall, he got the urge to challenge himself and learn new things, so he signed up for the long matriculation essays in mathematics and physics.

“During high school, I couldn’t read so enthusiastically. “When you were younger, you didn’t appreciate being able to learn.”

RoivaSen the grade in the autumn long mathematics papers was C, i.e. cum laude approbatur. In physics, his grade was M, i.e. magna cum laude approbatur. Both grades were a positive surprise for him.

“However, the math grade left me with the feeling that I can do even better,” says Roivanen.

Roivanen decided to try to increase his long mathematics writing this spring. A week ago, he found out his grades.

In the spring papers, Roivanen managed to raise his math grade by two. He got a grade of E, i.e. eximia cum laude approbatur, which is the second best grade in graduation essays.

“I am satisfied with the result.”

Roivanen everyday life was particularly busy during the matriculation period. As a working family man, he had to find time for himself to study.

“It was extremely difficult to find reading time. But when there was a desire to learn something new, the means were arranged,” says Roivanen.

He woke up early on weekdays to read for an hour before going to work.

“I noticed that I could study more effectively in one class in the morning than in three classes in the afternoon.”

Because time was on the cards, Roivanen could not take lessons for writing. He only studied independently at home. Roivanen found learning material on YouTube, for example.

“I found incredibly good material on the Internet. I do owe Opetus.tv and Matikkamatskui.”

Roivanen refers to YouTube channels that offer educational videos. Opetus.tv is a master of philosophy by Janne Cederberg educational site founded by Behind the Matikkamatskut channel is a high school mathematics lecturer Ville Aitlahti.

Roivane has a one-year-old child and works in the pharmaceutical and hospital supplies industry. As a rule, he studied writing in the mornings and on weekends.

Roivanen says that his close circle followed the project with interest. His circle of friends and family supported him in preparing for the essays.

“There were some moments when the wife came to ask if you were doing math there again.”

For Roivane, the biggest motivation for returning to the writing room was the desire to learn new things and challenge himself. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of further studies. Roivanen describes studying as a hobby for him.

“I’ve now taken courses at an open university, but I’m interested in studying for a degree alongside work.”

Roivanen says that his interest in studying is based on a thirst for knowledge and curiosity. Roivanen has graduated with a master’s degree in economics. He works as a regional manager in the pharmaceutical and hospital supplies industry.

“I want to better understand the devices that I sell,” Roivanen says as a justification for studying in addition to work.

For Roivane, the graduation essays were an educational experience.

“All in all, a fun project. It’s eye-opening when you better understand all the equipment related to my work.”