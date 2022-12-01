HS Turku | The map shows how much money is earned in your area – the top of the county can be found outside of Turku

According to the tax authority’s statistics, the median taxable income of Finns was around 26,300 euros last year.

Average the people with the highest incomes in Turku live in island landscapes. The matter is clear from the statistics published by the tax administration on Thursday. Income includes taxable earnings and capital income.

In Turku, the highest taxable median incomes are found in the Moikoinen–Pikisaari (20900) postal code area. The postal code area in question is mainly located on the island of Hirvensalo. The median income of the area’s residents was 34,906 euros last year.

The median is the middle number, which tells the average value of the data sorted in order of magnitude.

According to the tax authorities’ statistics, the median taxable income of Finns in 2021 was around 26,300 euros. Read more about the situation in Finland as a whole about this thing.

With the search engine at the end of the story, you can compare your own income in your own zip code area.

Read more: The taxman’s extensive statistics released: Compare your income with the residents of your own zip code area

In Turku the second highest median incomes are found in the Moisio (20400) zip code area. The area is located near Turku Airport, and many new detached houses have been built there in recent years. The median income of the area’s residents was 34,306 euros last year.

In Turku, the Piispanristi postcode area is third (20760). The median income of the area was 34,198 last year. The same postal code is also used on the side of the city of Kaarina. In Kaarina, the median income of those living in the Piispanristi (20760) postal code area was 31,359 euros last year, i.e. slightly less than on the Turku side.

The lowest median income in Turku was found in the postcode area of ​​Varissuo (20610). The median income of residents there was 19,726 euros last year.

Real Finland Last year, the highest taxable median incomes were those living in Lieto Littois (20660). The median income of the residents of the area was 36,393.

Littoinen belongs partly to the town of Lieto and partly to the town of Kaarina. The median income of those living in Littois (20660) on Kaarina’s side was 33,590 euros last year. It is ranked tenth in the entire Varsinais Suomen review.

The second highest median income in the province can also be found in Lieto. In second place is the postal code area of ​​Vanhalinna (21410), where the median income of the residents was 36,139 euros.

The third is the area on the Kaarina side of Nummi-Ylioppilaskylä (20540) zip code area. The median income of residents there was 36,013 euros. The same zip code area also extends to the Turku side, where you can find Ylioppilaskylä and the Numme district.

The fourth is the Kuusisto (21620) postal code area in Kaarina. Fifth is Moikoinen–Pikisaari (20,900), which is where Turku’s highest taxable median incomes were found last year.