HS Turku | The man took the university entrance exam, but according to the law, the exam did not need to be reviewed

The administrative court sided with the university. According to it, the applicant should have been more careful.

From Pirkanmaa the man participated in the entrance exams at the University of Turku in June of last year. In his opinion, he was able to answer the questions of the political history and political science exam with ease. He answered dozens of multiple-choice questions and believed that he answered the challenging tasks correctly.

The man, who had previously completed a master’s degree in administrative sciences and educational sciences, left the exam paper with confidence.

“When I applied to study administrative sciences, I was able to study with top marks. After last year’s exam, I had the same feeling as after the administrative sciences exam,” says the man.

The applicant agrees to give the interview only anonymously, because he does not want to be stigmatized in his possible future degree program.

When the Faculty of Social Sciences published the entrance exam results, the man’s name was not found on the list. According to the faculty, the exam was not checked, because the person from Pirkanmaa had not registered for the exam.

It turned out that the man had registered for the philosophy entrance exam by mistake in the joint application. Philosophy is the other major subject of the same faculty.

“I was terribly upset about the situation, because I had had a lot of trouble studying for the exam. In addition, I was unemployed last year and was going to be completely empty-handed in the fall,” the man regrets.

How did the applicant register for the wrong entrance exam? Possible reasons are human error or technical failure.

According to the applicant, the problem was the joint search site.

“The common search portal was confusing, and I felt like the boxes I checked were jumping around after I checked the boxes. Of course, you can’t prove that afterwards,” the man explains.

The applicant can choose a maximum of six search items in the general search. The applicant must mark these items in the order they like.

The application form of the Pirkan countryman had no political history or political science at all, only philosophy.

The incident upset the man so much that he sent a correction request to the university.

“I thought that checking my exam wouldn’t be a big deal for them. I didn’t want any corrections to my answers, but only that my answers be checked,” says the man.

University In September, the dean rejected the correction request, so the applicant appealed to the Turku Administrative Court.

The basis of the complaint was that the identifiers of the search objects were very similar on the internet pages of the joint search.

The administrative court sided with the university and rejected the man’s appeal.

According to the decision, it is the responsibility of the applicant to the university to ensure that he registers in the application areas according to his wishes by the end of the application period of the joint application.

“The functionality of the joint search system can be considered to require this level of care from the applicant,” the court stated.

Administrative law the decision is final, because according to the University Act, the administrative court’s decision cannot be appealed in such cases. The man from Pirkanmaa has not yet decided whether he will apply again this year, although he is very interested in studying political history and political science.

The application decision may also be influenced by the fact that his temporary job ends in May.

“I’m not going to just stare at the wall, I’ll always come up with something to do.”

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.