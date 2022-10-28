Friday, October 28, 2022
HS Turku | The man told the police that he had been robbed: The man himself became a suspect

October 28, 2022
The man said that he was robbed at the gym in Hirvensalo, Turku. However, the police suspect that it was a story concocted in the hope of insurance money.

Southwest Finland the police are investigating a case in which a man is suspected of attempting insurance fraud with the help of a criminal report.

According to the police release, the man announced that he had been robbed in Turku’s Hirvensalo. He said that he was the victim of a robbery at the gym.

According to the police, however, the investigation revealed that the man’s story was not true, and that the report was baseless.

His changed his position in the investigation from victim to suspect of crime, because now the man who filed the crime report himself is suspected of insurance fraud.

The police remind you that you can be guilty of a crime just by giving false information to the authorities.

It can be, for example, an unfounded statement in an official procedure.

