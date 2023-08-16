HS Turku | The man posed as a teenager and enticed children to send videos, was convicted of dozens of sexual crimes

The man had dozens of child victims over the years, whom he exploited online in various ways.

Real Finland On Wednesday, the district court gave a six-year prison sentence to a man from Satakunta, who had a total of 68 victims in a wide series of sexual crimes against young people and children between 2017 and 2020.

Arto Juhani Sopenkivi was convicted of a long list of various acts. These included, among other things, 11 gross sexual abuse of a child and 31 sexual abuse of a child.

Other acts included 11 attempted sexual abuse of a child, eight forced sexual acts, 14 attempted forced sexual acts and 14 enticed children for sexual purposes.

The court considered that, for example, gross sexual abuse of a child has been apt to cause them special damage due to the child’s age and developmental level, when the age difference and developmental level between the perpetrator and each child is taken into account.

According to the court, the damage of the acts was increased by the fact that the man carried out the acts by posing as a teenage person and with this fake profile built a long-term and planned relationship of trust with each of his victims with the sole purpose of sexually abusing them online.

By ordering, blackmailing and threatening, Sopenkivi has made the child in a weaker position submit to his will and perform sexual acts on himself time and time again, the court reasoned.

It stated that such conduct undoubtedly increased the feelings of shame and fear experienced by the child and made it particularly harmful to the child because of his developmental level.

In addition the district court considered that the crimes were committed in a particularly humiliating manner, when the man has made the child appear in front of the camera in a particularly humiliating manner in every case of gross child abuse.

According to the district court, the man carried out his own sexual desires arbitrarily and had a completely reckless attitude to where, when and how the acts were carried out. He also had a reckless attitude to the children being under the age of protection and the damages caused by these crimes, the court reasoned.

When measuring the punishment, the court took into account, among other things, that the man’s criminal behavior continued for several years. He carried out the acts on the internet, where he has made victims between the ages of 11 and 15 submit to sexual acts or to perform sexual acts on themselves.

In several cases, he told his victims that he had recorded a video camera and threatened to distribute it.

The news is being completed.