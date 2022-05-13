HS Turku The man hired private detectives after the woman and persecuted him with up to 300 contacts a day – the District Court made a decision forcing the troublemaker to stop

The 31-year-old man received an absolute sentence of one year and eight months.

Southwest Finland the district court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to extraordinarily long prison terms for persecution.

From 2017, a man persecuted a woman from Turku almost every day. The man threatened, followed and monitored the woman and contacted her regularly for five years. Contacts continued, even though the woman blocked the persecution on social media and blocked the phone numbers used by the man.

According to the verdict, the man was in contact with his victim at worst 120-300 times a day on social media, messages, emails and telephone.

The self-interested man found out his victim’s address and ordered flower deliveries from a Finnish florist. The man was also in contact with the victim’s parents.

The persecution progressed to the point where the man hired three private detectives to locate the victim. The victim had informed private investigators that he did not want to have anything to do with his time of persecution.

The foreign man traveled to Finland in February this year to look for his victim. He sent messages to his victim’s friends and called the woman dozens of times a day. In addition, the man went looking for a woman at this place of study.

In Finland, the man appeared under a pseudonym.

The man was arrested in March and has been imprisoned ever since.

31 years old the man admitted in court that he had been in contact with his victim. However, he denied calling 100-300 times a day. According to the man, the caller was someone else, such as the man’s ex-girlfriend or a member of organized crime. The man denied acting threateningly or possessively.

According to the district court, there was no “slightest suspicion that the accused had not been persecuted in accordance with the charge”.

The man’s act was, by law, exceptional and of long duration, and the fine was not a sufficient sanction.

“Considering that the act is of exceptionally aggravated quality, has lasted for a long time (5 years), the harmfulness of the act and his guilt in the district court considers that (the man) should be sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in absolute imprisonment.”

Accordingly, the man was sentenced to one year and eight months in absentia. In addition, the man was sentenced to pay EUR 4,500 in compensation to his victim.

The 31-year-old has appealed the ruling to the Turku Court of Appeal.

Correction 13.5 at 15.13: The persecutor contacted his victim at worst 120-300 times a day, not 170-300 times a day.