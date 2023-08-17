HS Turku | The man fell into the Aurajoki river early in the morning near the restaurant ship

In Turku, a young man fell into Aurajoki. The guys who were there helped the man to dry land.

In Turku a young man fell into Aurajoki early on Thursday morning, Varsinais-Suomen rescue service informs.

The accident happened at Restaurant Ship Cindy at five in the morning.

“Fortunately, the man had friends with him who were able to lift him up,” says the fire marshal on duty Niko Koski.

The guys were able to lift the person who had fallen into the river up before the rescue service arrived. They had thrown a life ring to the fallen man, and the man was able to crawl to safety using a nearby ladder.

“In this case, the person who fell survived with a small mental bump and getting wet,” says Koski.

The first aid came to check the man’s condition.

According to the rescue service, alcohol may have had an effect on the course of events.

Touching according to that, a task like the one on Thursday morning is quite usual for the rescue service.

“Every year some people fall into the Aurajoki, but luckily these days it’s a little less common.”

According to Koski, it can be difficult to get up from Aurajoki. In places along the river there are chains or ropes to hold on to, and steps or ladders to climb up.

“Aurajoki is a challenging place also because the depth of the river varies a lot in places. In addition, there may be things drifting there that you can bump yourself into,” says Koski.