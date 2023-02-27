HS Turku | The man embezzled 10,000 euros from the caregivers

The district court sentenced the ex-chairman, who embezzled money from Kaarina’s nursing home association, to one year’s conditional imprisonment.

Real Finland the district court has sentenced the former chairman of the Kaarina family care association to one year of conditional imprisonment for embezzlement, aggravated accounting crime, forgery and registration crime.

According to the court, the chairman of the board of the Kaarina region caregivers and close relatives transferred more than 10,000 euros to himself from the association’s account. The man also neglected to record business transactions and prepare financial statements.

The man born in 1971 served as the chairman of the association since 2016.

Three members of the association began to investigate the affairs of the association and the chairman’s use of money in 2017, with the result that the board of the association dismissed them from the association.

The members took the dismissals to the district court, which declared the dismissals invalid in 2018.

The chairman tried to centralize power in the association to himself, so he submitted a notice of change regarding the association to the Patent and Registration Board in January 2018.

With the change, there would have been several changes to the association’s rules, including the right to sign, the decision-making power of the board and the resignation of members.

According to the court, the chairman was guilty of a registration crime when he informed the Patent and Registration Board that the rule changes had been discussed at the association’s meeting. In reality, the chairman sent the change notice on his own.

Three member took the rule change to the district court. There, the chairman presented minutes from the meetings of the association and its board. He had forged the signatures of two board members on them, so now the court convicted him of forgery.

The chairman denied having committed the alleged crimes. He said that he was under the impression that one-time accounting is sufficient for the association, i.e. only account statements are sufficient for accounting. The account transfers behind the embezzlement charge were based on the chairman’s work for the association.

In Kaarina, a new association for family caregivers called the Kaarina Region Family Care Association was established in 2020. The background to the establishment was ambiguities related to the old association.

The district court ordered the former chairman to pay back more than 10,000 euros to the association. The judgment is not binding.