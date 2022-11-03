HS Turku | The main suspect of the Robbery League smeared his lips with grease – It could have been a fatal mistake

The Robbery League is accused of several armed robberies in the District Court of Varsinais-Finland. The main suspect tried to bribe a guard in the police prison.

Robbery a jar of lip balm dropped in the victim’s car led the police to the trail of the main suspect in the robbery gang.

This week, the district court of Varsinais-Finland discussed the series of robberies that took place in Turku last year and this year. The prosecutor demands an unconditional prison sentence of 3.5 years for the 19-year-old main accused.

The first robbery took place in February last year. The accused man sat in the back seat of the car and took the prosecutor along with a knife to the neck of the victim sitting in front of him. According to the victim, the perpetrator stole 500 euros from her wallet.

The 19-year-old man’s 17-year-old suspected accomplice, on the other hand, arranged a snuff shop in the abandoned church of St. Catherine in December of last year. The snuff seller came by car. Soon there were numerous people in the square, several of them holding baseball bats. One person was holding a gun or an object that looked like a gun. One of the men tried to hit the seller with a bat, but the seller managed to fend off the blow. When the seller was able to escape from the scene, the group stole four kilos of snuff from the tailgate of the seller’s car.

Prosecutor requires the 19-year-old and three others to be sentenced for aggravated robbery. In addition to the 17-year-old, another of the accused was a minor at the time of the incident. The four deny that they were even present at the time of the incident. However, according to the teleidentification information, the men were there. In addition, a 17-year-old’s DNA was found on the baseball bat found at the scene.

The third robbery also took place in St. Katarina’s church square in April of this year. There were several suspects, but only two of them have been identified.

Two men parked their car in the square at midnight. First two men walked up to them, and after a few minutes several others. According to the prosecutor, the 19-year-old main suspect had a weapon or an object that looked like a weapon in his hand.

The robbers demanded the men’s property, when one of the men had run away. Several robbers went after the man. The men stopped the chase when the victim ran to an outsider.

At the same time, one of the robbers hit another victim, after which the victim managed to escape from the scene. The robbers broke the glass of the victims’ car and stole a ring from the car. According to the prosecutor, the 19-year-old main suspect then dropped a can of lip balm into the car. In the forensic laboratory of the Central Criminal Police, a DNA sample belonging to a 19-year-old was found on the surface of the lip balm.

The fourth robbery took place in the parking lot of Kylpylähotelli Caribia at the beginning of August. According to the prosecutor, this robbery was also outrageous.

The robbery league attracted snuff buyers to the parking lot. The league didn’t have snuff for sale, but the buyers were supposed to be robbed. There were three buyers who came with more than 1,300 euros to buy snuff. The 19-year-old main suspect threatened one of the buyers with a gun or a replica gun. Another robber grabbed the money from the buyers’ car, after which the perpetrators fled the scene.

All the defendants deny having committed robbery or aggravated robbery. The 19-year-old main suspect admits to committing a basic robbery in the Caribia parking lot.

The police tracked down the perpetrators in the fall, and the 19-year-old main suspect was arrested as a suspect on August 18. The man was held in custody at Turku’s main police station.

The next day, the man tried to bribe the guard. First, the man offered the guard money if the guard would give him the phone.

Later that day, the man offered the same guard 10,000 euros if the guard would send a message on Instagram on his behalf. The man increased the offer to 20,000 euros.

The prosecutor is seeking a sentence for the man for aggravated bribery. The man admits that he offered a small sum of money for the use of the phone. The man says that offering larger amounts of money was a joke.

The next day, the 19-year-old tried to bribe the official again. This time he asked the junior constable what he would pay if he got out of the police jail. The constable announced that things don’t work that way. The man denies this act completely, even though the prosecutor had a video recording of what happened.

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen will issue a verdict on the case at the end of November.