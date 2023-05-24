HS Turku | The main hearing of the sexual crime charges against the Naantali horse stable operators began

Seven days have been reserved for the main hearing.

24.5. 20:20

Real Finland On Wednesday, the district court started the main hearing on suspicions of sexual crimes related to the horse stable in Naantali.

The couple born in the 1970s who kept the stable are accused of two counts of gross sexual abuse of a child. In addition, the husband of the couple is accused of two counts of sexual harassment. There are four interested parties, or suspected victims, in the case.

Both defendants have denied the acts in their preliminary responses to the district court.

Seven hearing days have been reserved for the main hearing in the district court, the last of which is in mid-June. Since the charges concern sexual crimes, the trial will take place behind closed doors and the trial material will be kept confidential.

Turku Sanomat published in May 2021 the thing, according to which dozens of girls and young women would have been subjected to various degrees of sexual acts at the stable over the course of ten years. The acts suspected in the police investigation were dated to the years 2013–2016.