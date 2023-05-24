HS Turku | The main hearing of the sexual crime charges against the Naantali horse stable operators began

Seven days have been reserved for the main hearing.
Real Finland On Wednesday, the district court started the main hearing on suspicions of sexual crimes related to the horse stable in Naantali.
The couple born in the 1970s who kept the stable are accused of two counts of gross sexual abuse of a child. In addition, the husband of the couple is accused of two counts of sexual harassment. There are four interested parties, or suspected victims, in the case.
Both defendants have denied the acts in their preliminary responses to the district court.
Seven hearing days have been reserved for the main hearing in the district court, the last of which is in mid-June. Since the charges concern sexual crimes, the trial will take place behind closed doors and the trial material will be kept confidential.
Turku Sanomat published in May 2021 the thing, according to which dozens of girls and young women would have been subjected to various degrees of sexual acts at the stable over the course of ten years. The acts suspected in the police investigation were dated to the years 2013–2016.
Background
The investigation was moved away from Turku
In May 2021, Turku Sanomat reported that the owner couple of the horse stable in Naantali had taken advantage of dozens of girls between the ages of 12 and 20. According to the magazine, the girls had been victims of sexual crimes and forced labor.
The police searched the house in the stable and arrested the couple. According to the police, there were clear indications of gross sexual crimes in the case. The suspected crimes took place between 2013 and 2016.
Another of the owners of the stable worked as an active volunteer in the Turku region animal protection association. In June 2021, Turku Sanomat reported that the police in Southwest Finland would have used volunteers from the Turku Animal Protection Association to help them in official duties related to animal protection tasks. According to the newspaper, this activity was a protective shield for the suspected crimes that took place at the stable.
The Southwestern Finland Police Department saw that the impartiality of the criminal investigation had been called into question, so it transferred the investigation to the Inner Finland Police Department.
The State Prosecutor’s Office investigated the alleged abuses of the police department in Southwest Finland. In the investigations, the police got clean papers. Each of the four preliminary investigations came to the conclusion that there is no reason to submit a preliminary investigation due to the actions of the police.
