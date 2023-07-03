HS Turku | The lesser-known Saaristoreitti is a real gem of summer tourism – Here’s how to get there

Many are excited about traveling on the Ålandstrafiken island ferries. When you know tips for booking a trip and, for example, making a cheap trip, your vacation will go smoothly even in the archipelago of the island province.

Maarit and Jussi Teräväinen used Ålandstrafiken’s island ferries for the first time during an early summer bike trip to the Åland archipelago.

Ostrobothnian The Teräväinen couple’s dream trip to the Åland Islands seemed to have stalled already at the planning stage.

“Many days were spent just explaining and planning the trip. I was in disbelief as to how to get through this. You always had to be so clear about the schedules of the archipelago ferries and how they fit in with accommodation and movement,” says Maarit Teräväinen.