Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The legendary night club changed the toilets to gender neutral: Pictorial instructions were affixed to the doors

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | The legendary night club changed the toilets to gender neutral: Pictorial instructions were affixed to the doors

All toilets in Turku’s Dynamo club are now gender neutral. The toilets are marked with signs that tell what the toilet contains.

A legendary nightclub Dynamo changed all its toilets to gender neutral.

This means that the toilets are no longer divided into women’s and men’s spaces, but everyone can use all the toilets.

The renovation was done at the beginning of February.

“Yes, this has been on my mind for a long time,” says Dynamo’s owner Jussi Lehtinen.

#Turku #legendary #night #club #changed #toilets #gender #neutral #Pictorial #instructions #affixed #doors

See also  No agreement yet at the climate summit, Timmermans worried about the outcome
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alfonso Signorini blurts out against Edoardo Donnamaria at GFVip: “You have to shut up” – Curler

Alfonso Signorini blurts out against Edoardo Donnamaria at GFVip: "You have to shut up" - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result