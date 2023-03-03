HS Turku | The legendary night club changed the toilets to gender neutral: Pictorial instructions were affixed to the doors

All toilets in Turku’s Dynamo club are now gender neutral. The toilets are marked with signs that tell what the toilet contains.

A legendary nightclub Dynamo changed all its toilets to gender neutral.

This means that the toilets are no longer divided into women’s and men’s spaces, but everyone can use all the toilets.

The renovation was done at the beginning of February.

“Yes, this has been on my mind for a long time,” says Dynamo’s owner Jussi Lehtinen.