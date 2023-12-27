HS Turku | The legendary construction contractor built a cabin for the Russians in the hope of good deals – This is what it looks like inside now

The sauna cabin in Turku Kakskerra, which was used by Russian diplomats and consulate staff, is now empty. A small ball has been left in the yard.

A legendary construction contractor is also involved in the creation of the cabin, which was used by Russian diplomats and the staff of the General Consulate. This is what the Russian sauna in Turku looks like now.

Narrow the gravel road leads past the historic Brinkhall manor milieu, then winds down a wooded slope, passes a sign warning of surveillance cameras and finally ends up in the yard of a shady forest plot.

There is a modest log sauna on the slope, which has been used by Russian diplomats since the 1970s. This fall, the sauna remained empty when Finland revoked the business license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku. At the same time, the right to use the sauna was also cancelled.