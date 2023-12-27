Wednesday, December 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The legendary construction contractor built a cabin for the Russians in the hope of good deals – This is what it looks like inside now

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | The legendary construction contractor built a cabin for the Russians in the hope of good deals – This is what it looks like inside now

The sauna cabin in Turku Kakskerra, which was used by Russian diplomats and consulate staff, is now empty. A small ball has been left in the yard. Picture: Jonna Rönkä / HS

A legendary construction contractor is also involved in the creation of the cabin, which was used by Russian diplomats and the staff of the General Consulate. This is what the Russian sauna in Turku looks like now.

Narrow the gravel road leads past the historic Brinkhall manor milieu, then winds down a wooded slope, passes a sign warning of surveillance cameras and finally ends up in the yard of a shady forest plot.

There is a modest log sauna on the slope, which has been used by Russian diplomats since the 1970s. This fall, the sauna remained empty when Finland revoked the business license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku. At the same time, the right to use the sauna was also cancelled.

See also  Music Even Obama was familiar with Finns' enthusiasm for metal music, but what has happened to the popularity of heavy rock?

#Turku #legendary #construction #contractor #built #cabin #Russians #hope #good #deals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Marcello Hernández: “'Saturday Night Live' can be a reflection of the United States”

Marcello Hernández: “'Saturday Night Live' can be a reflection of the United States”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result