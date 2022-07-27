HS Turku | The legendary city festival omitted the cathedral cross from its advertisement – “Artist’s view”

The artist justified the absence of the Turku Cathedral cross with equality and the fact that the event is “free for everyone”. Down By The Laituri festival starts on Thursday.

The sharp-eyed have noticed a special detail in the advertisement of the Turku city festival Down By The Laitur (DBTL). The advertisement for the event organized on the Cathedral Square features the Turku Cathedral, which is also called Finland’s national shrine, but without the cross rising on top of the iconic bell tower.

The cross of the cathedral can be seen in the distance.

Event Manager Henri Kulmala from United Festivals, which organizes the festival, says that the drawings in the ad are by the artist Johanna Oraksen handwriting. Kulmala says that the local congregation was surprised at the lack of a cross already in winter, when the ad first appeared.

“It’s an artist’s vision of the festival area. Oras thought that when today the world is equal and we are a free event for everyone, then the cross can be left out,” Kulmala opens.

Oras confirms the matter to HS. Kulmala himself didn’t even notice the lack of a cross in the ad before the remark.

“For me, that cross doesn’t matter. But today, the equality debate is on the surface and people are happy to take a stand on social media. If there was a cross in the church, they would ask if other religions are not welcome,” he thinks.

According to Kulmala, the cathedral was chosen for the advertisement because it acts as a landmark in the festival area.

“Everybody from Tuomikirki will surely understand that we are in Turku, Finland.”

DBTL is organized around the cathedral for the third time. In previous years, church concerts have been organized in connection with the festival, but this year the concerts had to be canceled due to low demand. According to Kulmala, the absence of the cross in the ad is not related to the cancellation of the church concerts.

DBTL was organized in 2021 amid the accelerated coronavirus situation. In 2020, the festival was canceled completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The corner regrets how big festivals have misrepresented people’s interest in events this summer. According to him, it is difficult for small festivals to get tickets for sale.

“Major festivals have had tens of thousands of unused tickets for two years. We have the same problems as the last two summers,” says Kulmala.

“We are nowhere near the summer we hoped for.”

Organized under “normal conditions” in 2019, DBTL gathered 25,000 visitors over three days. Kulmala estimates that the number of visitors will remain at 15,000–20,000 this year. Even in winter, the goal was up to 30,000 visitors.

“People are spending little money at the moment, and that is understandable. I hope next summer will be normal again.”

DBTL secured yet another new artist in the week leading up to the festival, when Ramses II was announced to perform on the closing day of the festival on Saturday.

A huge hit A wild animal the well-known Ramses II had to stop his gig in Ruisrock earlier in July due to safety reasons, when too many people gathered for the gig organized on the mini beach stage.

According to Kulmala, there is no concern about crowds at DBTL, even though the artist is not performing on the main stage.

“The smaller stage is in the same audience area as the main stage. People only have to turn their heads to see another stage.”

This year, DBTL will gather an estimated 20,000 visitors around the Cathedral.

United Festivals made headlines on Saturday when Status Quo, the headliner of the company’s second festival Uudenkaupunkin Karjurock, canceled their gig at the last minute. The British band arrived at the festival with trucks, but announced that they were leaving just a few hours before their performance.

Status Quo later accused Karjurock, among other things, that the festival had not followed the band’s raider, i.e. the list of performance requirements. Kulmala describes the group’s activities as outrageous.

“In our opinion, there was something else in the background than whether the back room was the right kind. The problem with foreign artists these days is that they demand all the money upfront. After that, it’s easy to say it was the wrong kind of food, let’s leave. We have a rocky road ahead of us with the help of lawyers to demand the money back”, Kulmala observes.

Foreign performers at DBTL include The Baseballs from Germany, Thundermother from Sweden, and Earth, Wind & Fire Experience and Village People from the United States.

Kulmala does not believe that DBTL will have similar problems with foreign bands.

Down by the pier, Thu–Sat 28.–30.7. Cathedral square, Turku.

