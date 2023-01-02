HS Turku | The information system slowed down due to social security reform: Patients had to be sent home

There was a queue at Mäntymäki health center in Turku this morning due to technical problems. People with non-urgent business were told to go home.

Today is the first weekday in the welfare area of ​​Varsinais-Finland (Varha).

In the morning, there was a queue at the Mäntymäki health center in Turku. Director of outpatient healthcare Summer Vainiomäki says that the reason was a technical problem.

“We couldn’t get into the information systems, because the computers of the new welfare department were put into use at the health center in the morning. They started updating, and it took about an hour,” Vainiomäki says.

According to him, the health center could be contacted by phone.

“The people who arrived at the place had to wait, which of course has to be regretted. A little over nine machines started to work little by little when they were updated to the new system.”

He estimates that around 20–30 people had to wait there. Some were told to go home.

“People who had non-urgent matters were told that if you come back when the systems are working. Of course it’s miserable when they’ve come around.”

According to Vainiomäki, the patients who had to wait did not have an acute emergency.

Early on the website let’s tellthat there has also been a slowness in booking appointments at health centers in the Turku area.

Turku has switched to a new patient information system.

“Of course, we are facing a big change in every way. Slowness can occur,” Vainiomäki states.

Vainiomäki says that employees may spend more time than usual in, for example, booking an appointment. He thinks that the situation will get easier when the systems become more familiar to the employees.

The appointment numbers and offices have remained the same.

“The only thing we don’t have in use at the moment is our electronic transaction portal. The aim is to have it open during this week.”

We talked about patients transferred from the Mäntymäi health center earlier Over.