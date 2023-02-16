HS Turku | The housing company got stuck in an expensive contract – “We raised the consideration properly”

Turku Energia’s expensive fixed-term electricity contract upsets the chairman of the Turku housing company. Now you can get electricity significantly cheaper.

Turku In August 2022, As Oy Kraatarinkulma, located in Varissuo, was located in Tukala. The building company was offered Turku Energia’s two-year fixed-term contract, the price of which is 21.9 cents per kilowatt hour. Including the transfer price and taxes, the costs will be 34 cents per kilowatt hour.

There was a week for an answer, after which the price rose even more. Switching to exchange electricity would have been difficult for the building society and expensive at the time.

The price of electricity has since come down rapidly. The prices of fixed-term electricity contracts start at ten cents per kilowatt hour.

Crater corner is one of the 250 housing associations in Turku hosted by Turku Housing Center. The hosting center tendered the electricity contracts of these companies, and most of them took Turku Energia’s two-year fixed-term contract. Varissuo’s fixed-term electricity contracts were reported earlier Turku Sanomat.

Chairman of the board of As Oy Kraatarikulma by Karl Aspel tells HS that the decision to conclude the contract had to be made quickly. It was not easy, because the price of the former contract, including transfers and taxes, was 12 cents per kilowatt hour. However, predicting the price of electricity in the fall was not easy, and the building company took the contract.

The new contract entered into force at the beginning of November.

“Now we’ve wondered if we’re really going to spend the whole two years at the same price, even though Turku Energia gets energy really cheap for itself,” Aspelin reflects.

Power the price is included in the price in Kraatarinkulma, and the size of the bill depends on the area of ​​the apartment. With the new electricity contract, the fees had to be increased.

“An extraordinary general meeting was held and the fees were increased properly so that we could pay for the electricity.”

“For many, the fees went up a lot, especially in large apartments.”

Aspelin says that there has been some criticism from residents about the matter. The price of his own 63-square-meter two-room apartment rose by “50-60 euros” per month.

Housing company December’s electricity bill was 7,500 euros. Aspelin recalls that a year earlier at the same time, the bill was around 2,400 euros. There are a total of 75 apartments in Kratarinkula.

The housing company has not been in contact with Turku Energia, but according to Aspelin, it could be reasonable.

“We would get a realistic price from there. We could go with other housing associations in a big group to discuss.”

“Other energy companies have already promised to reduce contract prices,” Aspelin points out.

