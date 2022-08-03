HS Turku | The hospital’s emergency room has experienced the heaviest summer in history: Patients are lying in the corridors and the nurses are carefully selecting who gets inside

HS Turku visited the emergency room of Tyks, where chief physician Juha Peltonen said that emergency operations run on a knife’s edge.

“THIS the summer has been the heaviest it has ever been in the history of Tyks’s emergency department,” sighs the chief emergency physician of Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) Juha Peltonen.

There are more patients lying in the corridors of the emergency room than ever before.

Just under two weeks ago, on Friday, the busiest day ever was experienced in Tyks’ emergency room. At that time, there were 117 patients in the emergency treatment units at the same time.

“We have 70 beds, which means 47 patients had to be in corridors.”

HS has followed the congestion and record-long waiting times in the hospitals of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) in several of its news stories this summer.

Similar problems are also being struggled with in other parts of Finland.

Juha Peltonen from Tyks says that he read HS’s news about congestion in other hospitals.

“We have exactly the same atmosphere in Turku.”

WEDNESDAY In the morning, Tyks’ emergency room does not appear to be particularly busy to the layman’s eye. A few people are waiting in the corridors, sitting on chairs.

Nurses Päivi Koivula, Elina Salonen and Francisca Tamminen attach electrodes to the body of a patient brought to the emergency room in order to take a heart film.

Now there are no other patients in the acute room, although four to five people can be treated there. The day before, there were three patients in the treatment at the same time, so the silence in the room is also partly due to chance.

Nurses Elina Salonen (left) and Päivi Koivula work in the emergency room of the emergency room, where they are ready to provide treatment almost at the level of intensive care.

I LOVED it the congestion in the emergency room becomes more concrete especially when waiting to be admitted to further treatment facilities.

Patients who come to the emergency department are divided into two lines. As a rule, patients walk to the express line by themselves. Their troubles can be, for example, sprains, wounds, eye and ear infections, stomachaches and respiratory infections.

Second-line patients need a bed or their treatment includes more laboratory or imaging tests. These patients suffer from, for example, appendicitis or gall bladder infections, cerebrovascular disorders, heart pain, shortness of breath or severe fractures.

According to Peltonen, the fast line of Tys’s emergency room has been doing well even in the summer.

“In a good case, a person has been able to see a doctor right away, sometimes he has had to wait as long as four hours. We prepared for the summer by tightening up the entrance so that the high-speed line wouldn’t get congested. It has worked well, although we have had to alert additional people.”

On Wednesday morning, it was calm in the care unit of the Tyks emergency department. Chief physician Juha Peltonen says that sometimes there have been a lot of patients in the corridors.

ITS instead, severe overcrowding has been seen in Tyks emergency care units, where, according to Peltonen, patients have had to wait six hours or more to see a doctor. Patients referred for follow-up treatment have had to lie down for several days, even a week, waiting to be admitted to follow-up treatment.

At worst, about thirty patients have been waiting for further treatment places at the Tyks emergency room at the same time. In previous summers, the number has barely risen above ten.

According to Peltonen, this is the core of the problem in the Tyks area.

“In the area of ​​Varsinais-Suomi, the number of primary care beds has been reduced by a third over the past few years. There used to be 900 places, now there are only 600. There are not enough continuing care places.”

Juha Peltonen, chief physician of Tys’s emergency department, says that there are not enough long-term places for the elderly population, nor are there beds for primary care. As the population ages, their need is constantly growing. Now the shortage can be seen directly in the Tyks emergency room.

According to Peltonen, many patients feel unsafe because the nurses are so busy. He emphasizes that the rehabilitation of elderly patients should start immediately.

“It won’t work here. The emergency room is intended for quick treatment of sudden ailments, not as a place for further treatment.”

Due to the exceptional situation, Tyks has also had to organize food and medicine distribution in the emergency room, which has never been done in the emergency room before.

I LOVED it emergency department manager Mira Inkinen and vs. ward manager Tiina Heino say that ward nurses usually do not do clinical work at all.

“Now we have been forced to stay and do a long day. For example, this morning we started by sharing food,” says Heino.

Tys’s emergency ward nurse Mira Inkinen (left) and opposite ward nurse Tiina Heino hope for a better salary in the nursing field, so that more people enter the field.

The situation is the same with the medical workforce.

“Even our normal number of doctors is not enough to treat this number of patients. Every day we send congestion relief messages. I myself have done an extraordinary amount of clinical work this summer, much more than administrative work.”

Doctors are being sought to do additional work with congestion relief messages.

FINLAND in many places, the reason for the chaos in the hospitals’ emergency rooms has been the shortage of nurses that plagues the entire country.

Heino and Inkinen also hope for a better salary in the care sector, so that more people can come. They have to evaluate more precisely which patients are admitted to the emergency department and which are sent to the health center.

“I hope people understand that even though we have to cut down on who gets into the emergency room, it’s not malice or teasing. We are forced to make such solutions in order to survive with these resources.”

WHAT should be done to make the situation easier?

“You have to understand that the emergency room is not a temporary warehouse for people. The situation is completely unsustainable. Some decisions have to be made both nationally and at the municipal level, so that more long-term places and bed wards can be used”, emphasizes Peltonen.

According to Peltonen, there is not much that can be done at the level of the hospital district or hospital.

“Patients are already being transferred to other places. The problem is not in the wards, but in the fact that the patients do not get further treatment.”

The situation seems to be the same elsewhere in Finland.

“It’s quite a knife’s edge that the operation is currently running,” Peltonen describes.

Juha Peltonen, chief doctor at Tyssi’s emergency room, says that Tyssi’s emergency room has had the heaviest summer in history.

