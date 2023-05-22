HS Turku | The historic landmark was supposed to become apartments, but now the building is threatened with demolition

Barker’s former weaving building in Turku was supposed to be converted to residential use, but now it is claimed to be uninhabitable.

Turku The landmark of Raunistula, the Barker textile building, completed in 1898–1899 and later protected, may be demolished. The building, located next to the Aurajoki, was supposed to be converted to residential use, but it has proven uninhabitable in the owner’s investigations. Now the building’s future will be decided by a site plan change.

Construction company Lujatalo bought the former industrial building in November 2021. The company planned to build approximately 160 apartments in the historic property, which were already marketed in advance.

However, in the humidity, microbial and harmful substance surveys commissioned by the company, it became clear that “healthy safe living and use of the building is not possible”, informs the city of Turku.

Regional manager of Lujatalo in Southwest Finland Petri Valkeinen regrets the situation and assures that the company had a real desire to convert the building into residential use. The building permit matters were already advanced.

“This is a setback that will cause a significant delay. We have made a big financial investment there. However, health safety comes first,” says Valkeinen.

Valkeinen does not take a position on the future of the property until further investigations are carried out.

See also Flood News: Cars should be moved to higher areas The building is currently vacant.

The building the health risks are described in the city’s bulletin as “exceptionally serious”.

“In addition to moisture, the health risks are caused by the industrial sector of the building; the factory building served as a textile and sugar factory, as a result of which nutrients needed by microbial growth have migrated into the porous structures. Very high oil hydrocarbon concentrations have also been found in the structures,” the announcement lists.

According to the report, repairing the building is challenging and problematic due to the damaged structures.

The city says that an impartial body will examine the building’s condition and future options. The building is empty, which, according to the release, weakens the condition of the building and causes danger.

The planning process also examines whether some parts of the building could be preserved.

Turku researcher at the museum center Sanna Kupila was involved in the planning process, the end result of which was the decision to protect the building in the town plan that entered into force in 2009.

At that time, the building was estimated to have significant cultural-historical value. Now, the city is working with the museum center on an architectural historical survey of the weaving building, which will examine the significance of the building also as part of the Aurajoki national landscape.

“It is a prominent building dominating the landscape on the river bank. The building is part of the history of the entire Raunistula region, as a settlement of workers has sprung up around it,” describes Kupila.

Removing the protection decision would probably lead to the demolition of the building. According to the city, the removal of the protection decision is considered “only as a last resort and it must be justified with very compelling reasons”.

How does the researcher accept the idea of ​​dismantling?

“With a very heavy heart. I have to hope that some other purpose will be found for it”, sighs Kupila.

“Health and safety are important reasons. It still does not remove the building’s cultural-historical value. However, it is not a good option for anyone that the building remains empty”, says Sanna Kupila, a researcher at the Turku Museum Center.

Barker’s the factory is not the first protected factory building in Turku to be denied a demolition permit.

The protection decision for the mass plant of the Pukkila tile factory, which was completed in 1913, was removed in March. Real estate mogul from Turku Heikki Vaiste bought an area that was granted building rights. At the same time, the factory building that served as a landmark was protected. Later, Vaiste applied for a plan change, because it was considered impossible to maintain the mass plant.

However, Kupila does not compare the situation of the Pukkila and Barker factories.

“There have been plans in Barker to convert the factory into apartments. There has been no open space for reuse in Pukkilä.”

The textile building originally served as a sugar factory.

Barker’s the textile building was completed in 1898–1899 as the Alfan sugar factory, but the factory ceased operations after only a few years of operation. In 1906, Barker bought the building for weaving. Before the transfer to the current owner, the building housed various artists’ spaces, a theater, exercise and training spaces, and various business spaces.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.