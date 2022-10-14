HS Turku | The health inspection revealed: A large part of the minced meat at the meat counters is unfit

Based on a survey conducted by Turku, it is safer to eat kebab in the city than minced meat bought at the meat counter. “I would not have guessed that the results would be this bad,” characterizes Turku’s leading health inspector.

The health inspectors of the city of Turku have investigated the quality of minced meat prepared in shops and kebab meat used in restaurants. Even one in five of the minced meat samples turned out to be of poor quality.

“I would not have guessed that the results would be this bad,” characterizes Turku’s leading health inspector Päivi Nurmi.

During the summer, health inspectors collected samples from 20 stores in Turku that sell home-made minced meat. There were both chain stores and individual companies. 35 percent of the samples were good, 45 percent avoidable and 20 percent bad.

According to Nurmi, bacteria from faeces were even found in some of the samples. The most common reasons for the poor quality of the samples were deficiencies in hygiene or in keeping equipment and instruments clean.

According to Nurmi, the results emphasize that minced meat should always be cooked carefully. For example, meat of low quality is unlikely to pose a health threat if it is cooked well during preparation.

Kebab samples inspectors took 33 of the restaurants. The results were better than for minced meat. Of the kebab samples, 75 percent were good and 11 percent were bad. Poor quality meat was therefore found in 14 percent of the samples. According to Nurmi, the reason for the poor quality of kebab meat was mostly the wrong storage temperature or poor handling hygiene.

Re-samples are still being requested from the restaurants with bad results. In addition, Turku decided to implement a similar monitoring project next year.

“These results really piqued our interest,” Nurmi sums up.

