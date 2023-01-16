HS Turku | The grocery store’s shelves are gaping with emptiness – Merchant Satu Nurola is in dire straits but intends to fight

There is a grocery store in the busy market place Kupittaa in Turku, whose shopkeeper says that his store is the biggest corona sufferer in Turku. As a result, the store’s shelves are still full of empty space.

Turku Next to the train station in Kupitta, in the middle of study halls and tall office buildings, there is a grocery store whose shelves attract attention with their emptiness.”

“Customers ask all the time if the store is closed or why the shelves are so empty,” admits the M-market BioCity shopkeeper Fairy tale Nurola.