HS Turku | The former formula driver decided to invest in helping the Ukrainians – Now he is getting contacted

Valle Mäkelä saved Ukrainians from the middle of the war. Now he hopes people will leave him alone.

March at the beginning in 2022 Valle Mäkelä was sleeping in a mobile home in the yard of his house in Naantali. Mäkelä’s son liked sleeping in the camper, so father and son spent the night there. Mäkelä didn’t used to read the news, but now he found himself scrolling through pictures of the war in Ukraine. A week had passed since the Russian attack.

“I looked at the pictures and thought that it was a lot of work. I decided in that camper that when I wake up tomorrow, I will start organizing things to help the Ukrainians,” describes Mäkelä.

In the morning, Mäkelä asked his wife if it was okay for him to go to Ukraine to help. The wife said “of course” and the next day Mäkelä left with two minibuses and aid cargo towards the Ukrainian border.

On the return trip, Mäkelä took a dozen Ukrainians with him.

Mäkelä went to Ukraine for the second time. This time he was able to arrange two buses and he again brought Ukrainians with him to Finland. Most of them stayed in Turku and Laitila.

Accommodation was arranged for all Ukrainians. Mäkelä himself hosted a Ukrainian mother and four children for a month. In Laitila, Mäkelä’s parents repaired bicycles for Ukrainians, helped with the purchase of cars and organized jobs.

Since then, Mäkelä and his wife have also helped Ukrainians with tax matters and obtaining permits.

According to Mäkelä, getting Ukrainians to board a bus to distant Finland was not as easy as he imagined.

Mäkelä, 36, is a former racing driver who successfully drove in various formula and track car classes. Today, he works as an entrepreneur in Masku.

Mäkelä says that he invested a lot to help Ukrainians. The days of a month passed.

Now, however, the measure is starting to be full. And the reason is not the Ukrainians.

After that when Mäkelä gained publicity by helping Ukrainians, he has received weekly contacts from outside people who say they are helping Ukrainians.

According to Mäkelä, he has been tried to bill Ukrainians for hotel stays, asked to pay for things and demanded to give his company’s products for free.

On Christmas Day, Mäkelä wrote in a local Facebook group how “every week someone asks for help with any Ukrainian issue”.

“Once we made a big investment in Ukraine, it doesn’t mean I want messages every week for additional help. I’ll help when I feel like it again”, the text continues.

When Mäkelä tries to sell anything on social media, he is asked to give it away for free so it can be delivered to Ukrainians. When Mäkelä refuses, people get hurt.

“Basically, everything should be given for free.”

The situation upsets him.

“When you first help with a big contribution and then refuse small things, you are a bad person. Do good, get bad.”

Hilly also says that he himself received financial support for his trips to Ukraine, but he has never asked for money himself.

“If someone helps once, they don’t have to help all the time in the future. Those who ask could help themselves and ask others for money,” he states.

