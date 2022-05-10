HS Turku “The form never came to the city” – Months after the announcement, a stone weighing thousands of pounds crashed into the yard

Thousands a pound-heavy boulder fell into the yard at the foot of the cliff in Salon Haliko in March. The boulder detached from the rock of Kärävuori split in half. One of the parts damaged the sauna building and the other hit the side of a car in the yard.

The weight of the stone that hit the side of the car was estimated to be about 13–15 tons, and the boulder that destroyed the sauna was at least twice as heavy.

What happened was first described as completely surprising.

Now it turns out that a boulder came off the rock already last year, damaging the roof of one property. However, information about the boulder did not progress to the city of Salo, as the compensation form made by the owner of the property has disappeared.

“The process has gone just fine, but either the form never came to town or some other unexpected hiccups have occurred. At the city registry, no one has recognized it as arriving, ”the director of urban development Mika Mannerkoski says.

The owner had contacted the town of Salon by phone in November. He was instructed to fill out a form mailed by the owner.

According to the owner, one larger stone came off the rock in November and hit the roof of the house. The hit damaged the roof as a result of the roof starting to leak at the toilet and washroom.

According to the property owner, rocks have often fallen out of the rock over the years. Some of the rocks have hit his car, damaging it.

In March, the owner sent in a new claim form after the giant boulder had fallen. The owner describes how dangerous driving in the yard has been for a long time. According to him, “when doing yard work, one must be constantly careful not to drop anything on the head”.

Would be an accident in March could have been avoided if the information had passed through the city?

“There may be an eternal rant about whether more attention would have been paid to it before the winter. It should be noted that the stone that damaged the resident’s roof was not at all the same order of magnitude as the one that came down from there in March, ”Mannervesi emphasizes.

He recalls that other property owners living at the foot of the cliff have reported that little rock has dripped from the rocks over the years.

Rock the cause of the cracking is considered to be that the water that entered the crevices of the rock, when frozen, expanded and detached from the wall of the boulder. According to the Geological Survey, the number of similar cases may increase at the same time as severe weather fluctuations increase.

The city of Salo commissioned a study to repair the rock. The cost of the repairs was estimated at around EUR 1.2 million.

The city ended up negotiating with five property owners to buy the property. On Monday, the city government approved a proposal for an appropriation of 900,000 euros for the purchase of real estate.

The entire appropriation is not intended to be used to purchase five properties. The budget to be decided by the City Council also includes other possible real estate transactions. The city is now in talks with property owners. It has not been possible to live at the foot of the rock since the accident.

“Negotiations have progressed in such a way that we dared to take the additional appropriation to be decided. We are now continuing more detailed discussions with each owner, ”says Mannervesi.

The fate of the boulders detached from the rock is still open. In Salo, it has been proposed, among other things, to move them to the city park.

“No decisions have been made about them other than keeping them in place,” says Mannervesi.