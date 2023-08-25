HS Turku | The flags were torn down and burned already for the second time during Pride week – The video quotes the old testament

Only a fraction of actual Finnish municipalities celebrate pride.

Mask the municipality’s rainbow flags were burned for the second time. The rainbow flags flying in the ticket halls of the municipal office were pulled down on Thursday evening. After that, they were burned and an anti-pride video of the work was published online.

The tickets were burned for the first time on Monday evening.

Read more: The rainbow flags of the Masku municipal office were burned: “It feels really bad”

The municipality of Masku raised rainbow flags this week for the first time in the municipality’s history. With the flag, the municipality wants to show its support for equal human rights.

The timing of the flagging of the mask is related to the Turku Pride event organized this week.

Turku Pride’s organization has followed Masku’s events with sadness. Board member of the Turku Pride association Raisa-Maria Luoma says that the vandalism of the flags is particularly sad, because even though the flag raising is organized by Masku municipality, the municipality’s youth council participated in raising the flags.

“The actions give the rainbow youth a very strong message that their rights are still not equal to others in society today. However, for rainbow youth, for example, psychological problems are a real existing risk,” says Luoma.

He emphasizes that the destruction of the flags shows that pride events are needed in Finland.

“Events are needed as long as pride flags are destroyed in even one Finnish municipality or if even one municipality makes a decision not to organize pride flags in the municipality,” says Luoma.

In addition to Turku and Masku, only three other Finnish municipalities are participating in the pride celebration this week. There are 27 municipalities in Finland proper.

Sexual minorities discrimination is often most visible in small municipalities like Masku, Luoma estimates.

“Rainbow youth and all sexual and gender minorities face discrimination in one way or another in every municipality,” he continues.

Videos of the vandalism against Masku’s pride flags have been distributed on social media. In the video about Monday’s arson incident, Turku Sanomat’s news that Masku took the Pride flags into custody for the first time is shown at first.

After this, a video taken in front of the municipal office begins, with a quote from the Old Testament of the Bible about sexual intercourse with the same sex. The video shows torn down rainbow flags and finally a picture of a burning flag.

A video of Thursday’s incident was also circulated.

Both videos show texts and videos criticizing the rainbow community. The latter video ends with a “social statement” to explain the purpose of the video. In the statement, the “ideology of the rainbow community” is called, among other things, “sick” and “brainwashing children”. The text ends with a reference to God.

People who oppose Pride are often motivated by their interpretation of Christianity. Luoma believes that opponents are usually a minority in churches, but a loud one.

“Fortunately, you can’t draw equal signs that all religious communities are against pride,” says Luoma.

Turku The main event of Pride takes place on Saturday. The Pride parade leaves at 12 noon from Vanhalta Suurtor to Puolalanpuisto, where the park party will begin after the parade.

No acts like Masku’s vandalism have been observed in Turku this year. Luoma says that the organization is prepared for possible serious interference with the police department of Southwest Finland.

Smaller-scale harassment is unfortunately to be expected.

“Every time there is news about pride, there are voices that convey the message that you are not welcome. Your rights are not equal to the rights of other people,” says Luoma.

Turku Pride sends its thanks to Masku municipality. When the flags were torn down for the second time, the mayor Miira Raiskila announced on Facebook that the new pride flags will be put up for sale.

“We appreciate that the municipality of Masku does not submit to this intimidation. The fact that the flags are raised again shows that we will not surrender and we will not give power to fear.”