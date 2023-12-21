HS Turku | The driver who ran the red light collided with a child crossing the crosswalk: He left the scene

A car driver hit a child crossing a crosswalk in Turku on Tuesday and left the scene without stopping.

Motorist collided with a child crossing the crosswalk on Skarppakulantie in Turku on Tuesday and left the scene without stopping, says the police.

The child was injured in the collision.

Bystanders have told the police that the car ran a red light. The child was crossing the crosswalk with green lights.

However, the police tracked down the car and the person suspected of driving it with the help of, among other things, eyewitness observations.

The police arrested the suspect at a private residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The possible role of intoxicants and other circumstances related to the incident will be investigated in the preliminary investigation. The police would like to thank the public for the eyewitness observations.'

“Observations made by people and reported to the police via the emergency center helped the police significantly. Thanks go not only to those who were present in this situation, but also to all the people who call the emergency center when they notice people who appear to be intoxicated in traffic,” says the on-duty head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Valtteri Kemppi in the bulletin.

The preliminary investigation of the matter will be completed during the winter.