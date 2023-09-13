HS Turku | The driver is suspected of running over the pedestrian on purpose – The police suspect attempted murder

The police received a report after 2 pm on Tuesday that a pedestrian had been hit by a car in Turku. The police suspect attempted murder.

Police suspects that the car driver ran over the pedestrian on purpose on Aurorankatu in Turku on Tuesday. The Southern Finland Police Department announced the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

The police say they are investigating a suspected attempted murder.

The emergency center forwarded a report to the police after 2 pm on Tuesday, according to which a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. The police suspect him of at least attempted murder, and a preliminary investigation has been started.

Police has arrested two people as suspects in the act.

In addition, the police have seized a car, which is suspected to have been the vehicle used in the overrun.

It is a blue Volkswagen Golf Variant, model year 2004. The Southwestern Finland Police Department is asking for observations about the car and the people who drove it in the Turku region between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Information and observations can be reported by email to [email protected].