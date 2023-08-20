Sunday, August 20, 2023
HS Turku | The do-it-yourself man had an accident – Now the ship project threatens the protected area and Jarmo Haapata has a big bill

August 20, 2023
HS Turku | The do-it-yourself man had an accident – Now the ship project threatens the protected area and Jarmo Haapata has a big bill

A three-story trawler partially sunk in Mynälahti would be raised with ten tons and Ikea’s durable bags, assures the ship’s owner, Jarmo Haapanen. However, he cannot afford lifting work.

The trawler renovated into a houseboat by Jarmo Haapanen sank in Mynälahti last October. Picture: Katri Heinämäki / HS

Jonna Rönkä HS

Half way On Friday, the three-story trawler that sank into the sea was still lying on its side in the middle of the sea in Mynälahti, Mynämäki. It has been lying in the same place since last October, even though the municipality of Mynämäki has already given the owner of the sunken ship several calls to remove it.

