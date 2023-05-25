HS Turku | The dispute between neighbors that flared up over sewage will not subside – Residents said they had been without water for more than eight months

According to the residents of the detached house, the neighbor’s wastewater flowed onto their property. The authorities did not believe the claim, even though indications of fresh feces were found in the drinking water.

Own house residents according to the neighbor’s septic tank, wastewater flowed onto their property. According to the residents, the waste water caused, among other things, that they were without clean water for more than eight months. The property’s domestic water was drawn from the domestic water well.

In addition, the wastewater damaged the soil of the plot, the outdoor warehouses and the front of the house.

A woman living in Kakskerra in Turku filed a report to the city about smelly water flowing into her yard in March of last year. The residents had first tried to reconcile with the neighbor about cleaning the waters, but without success.

A sedimentation well, i.e. a settling well, is used especially in sparsely populated areas for the pretreatment of wastewater. Domestic waste water flows into the tank, causing the solids to sink to the bottom of the tank.

Turku the city’s environmental inspector made two inspection visits to the contact person’s property. However, the inspector found no signs of sewage in the yard of the resident who made the report.

During the inspections, the neighbor said that his septic tank has cracked. The septic tanks were then emptied, and the neighbor took steps to renew the wastewater treatment system.

The inspector ordered two samplings of the contact person’s yard water and in April also of domestic water. No indications of wastewater were found in the samples. Bacteria common in surface water and soil were found in the later sample.

Because no indications of waste water were found in the samples, environmental protection stopped investigating the matter in August of last year. Less than two weeks later, the resident who made the notification submitted information about the new sample to environmental protection.

Among other things, enterococci and Escherichia coli (E. coli) intestinal bacteria, which usually originate from human or animal excrement, were found in the sample taken by the resident himself. According to the description, the E. coli bacteria manifests as fresh fecal contamination.

Only very small amounts of compounds commonly found in wastewater such as nitrate, nitrite and ammonium were found in the sample.

Instead, indications of surface water entering the well were found in the water. For example, iron and manganese were found in the sample, which cause taste defects in the water and reduce the usability of the water.

Environmental Protection Authority according to the neighbor’s septic tank cracking did not cause environmental pollution on the adjacent property. The groundwater in the area was also not contaminated.

The resident appealed the decision to the Vaasa Administrative Court. According to the complaint, the neighbor’s septic tanks were not emptied for more than 15 years, and the leak has possibly continued all this time.

The Administrative Court asked the City of Turku for a statement on the matter. Today, Thursday, the Turku Building and Licensing Board will consider the statement. According to the proposal, the city has taken the necessary measures to investigate the matter and the city’s environmental protection authority does not consider it likely that the groundwater has been contaminated.

