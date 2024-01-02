HS Turku | The dead writer's head disappeared from a Turku courtyard – This is known about the disappearance of the statue

The monument to writer Jarkko Laine disappeared from Kupittankatu in Turku. No one seems to know what happened to the statue or where it is now.

at Kupittaankatu 69 was previously by a writer from Turku Jarkko Laine memorial. Now the bronze sculpture is gone.

Chairman of the board of Jarkko Laine's club Joni Pyysalo heard on November 25 that the sculpture is no longer attached to the gate post but is lying on the ground.

According to Pyysalo, the matter was reported to the city of Turku and he understood that the city would recover the statue. Pyysalo sent a message to the owner of the property and said that the city would take the statue under its protection.

Statue however, is not in the possession of the city.

The city of Turku told HS on Friday that after the announcement, a representative of the city had visited the place, but the statue had already disappeared then.

In the end, no one recovered the statue.

The statue does not belong to the collections of the City of Turku. According to Pyysalo, Jarkko Laine's club still owns it. He once obtained funding for the memorial and commissioned a statue.

Pyysalo filed a criminal complaint for taking the statue.

Who? Jarkko Laine (1947–2006) Author of poems, prose and, for example, song lyrics.

Finnish, among others, Mark Twain and William Shakespeare.

He was once the editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Parnasso and the chairman of the Finnish Writers' Association.

In memory of Laine was established society in 2007. The purpose of Jarkko Laine's society is to cherish Laine's life's work, promote Finnish-language literature, and act for the benefit of literature and cultural life.

In that one there are old wooden houses in the yard.

The property is owned by the Turku City real estate company TVT Asunnot. HS Turku told last year that TVT will sell the apartments.

“A year ago, when TVT evicted the tenants and started repairing the apartments to sellable condition, I sent them a message to watch out for the statue. They promised to watch, but now they didn't watch enough,” says Pyysalo.

Sculptor Erik Mäkinen sculpture named The experience is a rented room was revealed in 2013.

Mäkinen says that he knew Laine very well during the last five years of her life. According to Mäkinen, they were also good friends.

The place was chosen because the author used to live in that courtyard.

The sculpture represents the writer's head. Mäkinen says that Laine once said that she feels like she has a bird's nest on her head. An empty space was left in the sculpture for the nest.

The statue represents Jarkko Laine's head.

“As far as I remember, a squirrel has nested in it. In that sense, the purpose was not quite successful. It may be that it is a bit of an uneasy place for the bird,” says Mäkinen.

Hilly heard about the statue's disappearance from a friend who had read about it in a newspaper. Taking a statue from Maki seems insulting.

Damn it, he describes his feelings.

“I don't understand what use it is for those who have bought it, when they don't get any money from it. It has to be melted down first, and you won't get much metal from it if you sell it.”

Mäkinen says that someone may have removed the sculpture for fun. Maybe the sculpture will be found under the snowdrifts when spring comes.

Jarkko Laine's club has not been in contact with Mäkisi. He says that the molds for the sculpture should still be there, although they are in a bit of a bad shape. So maybe the sculpture could be made again.

Sculptor Erik Mäkinen says that the sculpture was attached to the gatepost with three pins cast from bronze.

The police according to which the matter is being investigated as aggravated theft.

The Penal Code states that the offender must be sentenced to imprisonment for a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years for aggravated theft.

Crime Commissioner Aleksi Suikko The Southwest Finland police informs by email that the preliminary investigation is still in progress and the crimes may change or become more detailed as the investigation progresses.

According to Suiko, “unfortunately little” is currently known about the course of events. The author or authors are unknown.

According to the notification made to the police, the monument was removed from its pedestal on November 25 and left on the ground. The monument was discovered missing on December 15, and a police report was made a few days later.

“Therefore, the event period is a period of a few weeks, which poses its own challenges for resolving the matter. The venue is also quite remote, and there is no camera surveillance at the venue, for example,” commented Suikko by email.

Eyewitness observations and other tips can be sent to the police by email to [email protected].

“ “If you think critically, in a way it suits Jarko's style that his head disappears.”

Joni Pyysalo says that now the property owner is finding out if their insurance covers the damage. According to him, TVT handled the installation and lighting of the statue.

“When the sculpture has been installed on TVT's gatepost and has been illuminated by them, in theory you would think that their insurance would cover it.”

Pyysalo does not remember exactly how much the statue cost.

“If something like that were to be done again, it would easily cost tens of thousands all in all. It's not an insignificant amount.”

Pyysalo does not believe that the sculpture can be found anymore. He thinks that it has already had time to melt.

“Perhaps it says something about a person if scrap metal is more valuable to someone than a poet's monument.”

Pyysalo says that a copy or a new sculpture will be commissioned for the place, as long as funding is found.

“If you think critically, in a way it suits Jarko's style that his head disappears. He was a very special kind of person. The loss of the head is especially suitable for him, if anyone.”

The incident was reported earlier Turku Sanomat.