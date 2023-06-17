HS Turku | The dead seal washed up on the cottage beach, the fur had come off and the skin was bruised

Tinja Kärki, who was camping in the Turku archipelago, thought there was a big rock in the water. The next morning, the “rock” washed ashore and was revealed to be a gray seal.

Kärki from Helsinki was camping with his friends in the archipelago last weekend.

“I saw on Friday evening that there was a big stone in the water. The next morning, the stone had come closer and then my friend said that it wasn’t a stone,” he says Tinja Kärki.

During the day, a wave brought the seal to the shore and that’s when the friends were able to identify the animal. It was a large seal, estimated at 1.5 meters.

Even at first glance, you could see that the seal’s fur was clearly battered and in some places the fur had come off. On the other hand, there were spots that caught Kärje’s attention in the places exposed under the fur.

“Just as if the skin had been bruised,” he describes.

Kärki thinks that the marks may have been on the skin when the animal hit the beach pebbles.

The seal didn’t smell rotten or anything bad, so it didn’t seem like it had been dead for a long time.

A cottage owned by Kärje’s friend’s grandparents. The friend’s family has never seen a dead seal washed ashore before either. On the other hand, the family was not particularly surprised by the animal washing ashore.

“They say it’s common to shoot seals in the vicinity, apparently it’s related to fishing.”

The seal that was found showed no signs of being shot. However, Kärki and his friends did not find the cause of the animal’s death. For a while they think about what to do with the animal or whether it should be reported somewhere.

“We googled so much that if it was a dead polecat, it should be reported. Apparently not from this.”

The friends had to move the seal a little because it just landed on the boat channel. With the oar of the boat, they managed to slightly move the heavy animal out of the channel. However, the dead animal no longer started to move with the waves but remained on the shore of the island.