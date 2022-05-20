HS Turku “The customer was literally in his pants” – Anna Hannikainen had an entrepreneur’s nightmare on Monday and now she has a mission

The worst victim of the Tural Humalistonkatu fire was the costume rental company Lainahöyhen, which suffered extensive smoke damage in the middle of the best season.

Costume rental The smell of smoke hovers in the loan feather.

The reason is a chain of events run by the entrepreneur Anna Hannikainen couldn’t have guessed last Monday when he came to work as usual early in the morning.

The best season of the costume rental company for many years is going on, when people are organizing spring parties, promotions and masquerades again after the corona epidemic. Hannikainen’s bread comes off because he promises to solve even slightly more special dressing problems.

The rental shop is located in Auralinna, which was completed in 1912 and was renovated on Monday: the house’s oil tank, which had become redundant, was being removed. The tank, which had not been used for twenty years, had to be broken up by incineration before it was removed.

At the same time At that time, a customer had unexpectedly arrived at the store to arrange once again an evening gown for a doctoral promotion at the University of Turku.

This year’s promotion event is exceptionally significant. It has been five years since the previous incident.

Suddenly the fire alarm rang and the fire trucks drove in front of the movement.

“The customer was just literally in his trouser fitting booth when the fire alarm came. As the women are now reconciling. ”

The oil tank had received a spark from the fire work done in connection with the removal. Hannikainen and the customer rushed to the street. After all, the customer had time to get his pants on.

Major damage was avoided due to the prompt action of the fire department. But the harsh smoke that had risen from the fire was absorbed into the costume rental store, which has thousands of pieces of clothing in stock. Hannikainen saw on the street how the air conditioning was absorbing cloudy gray smoke.

“However, I only realized the smoke damage when the fire was extinguished and I got inside the store. The movement was thick with smoke. I don’t know what kind of resilience I have been provided with, but I didn’t panic and immediately started thinking about how to handle this situation. ”

Men the rental company, which specializes in party dresses, evening dresses and period gowns, has been operating for 30 years. Hannikainen preserves as many old costumes as possible and adapts them to fashion and need, if necessary.

“ “My mission is to solve customers’ dress problems and now I have enough of them”

“We have a jubilee year going on. Historic clothing has been around for a long time and I also have a lot of stock to pimp. The entire warehouse must now be washed. You can’t know exactly how that smell of smoke comes from there, but there are ways. ”

What worries Hannika the most is her hand-made handmade costumes. In practice, the entire warehouse must be sent to the laundromat. Hannikainen examines the outfits organoleptically and washes the part himself. He is currently investigating the quality of the damage, but cannot yet say how much financial damage there will be.

“There are several materials in handmade suits, and I don’t have a written washing instruction to give to the laundry as there are industrial suits. Now let’s face it, luckily the most valuable ones were in cardboard boxes. Fortunately, one option is ionization. ”

She is come on Wednesday circulation as usual at seven in the morning and plans to do 12 hours a day. More round days are known, as Hannikainen has a mission: he intends to provide all his customers with fresh clothes and welcome new ones. The customer who was in the shop during the fire will also get his suit, Hannikainen assures.

“My mission is to solve customers’ dress-up puzzles and now I have enough of them, ”he says in a slightly humorous tone despite the tragedy.

Want to read more about the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.