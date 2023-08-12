HS Turku | The couple were surprised when their dachshund became interested in wines – It soon became clear that Len has an extraordinary talent

The Turku wine bar Vinho has a furry quality control officer Leni, who detects wines that have gone bad.

“Lensku! What do you think of this wine?”

Rough-haired dachshund Leni sniffs a wine glass. If it tries to sip, there is something wrong with the wine.

Leni is sitting on the sofa Terhi Pihlaja and Pietari Paakkolan between. The couple owns both Len and Vinho, a wine bar in Turku Mart.

The wine is defective if Leni wanted to spoil it.

Couple met each other more than ten years ago at a wine tasting. They opened the wine bar in December 2019.

In the early days of the bar, Pihlaja and Paakkola tested wines at home. Leni was very interested in the wines of a certain producer. The dog’s behavior surprised the owners, but they didn’t immediately understand what it was about.

In the end, they realized that Leni gets excited specifically about defective wines. So Len has not been trained to recognize a certain smell.

“I haven’t quite gotten there yet, which all the faults Leni recognizes. At least the cork problem, but definitely others,” says Pihlaja.

Cork fault is the wrong aroma of wine. A person can recognize it by the smell of the earthen cellar.

A wine drinker may not notice the wine’s faults, but sometimes they are clear.

“For example, anyone can recognize hindsight and ethicalization. The red wine that lingers has bubbles. If you’re a red wine consumer, you’ll notice that there shouldn’t be bubbles in this. Vinegar is, of course, a taste and smell familiar to many from the kitchen,” says Pihlaja.

Terhi Pihlaja says that dogs other than Leni are also welcome at Vinho.

When there are deliveries of goods to the wine bar, Leni already recognizes from the beginning which box might contain a defective bottle.

Sometimes the owners and Leni disagree about whether the wine is defective or not. Len’s nose is more precise than humans.

“Sometimes the fault in the wine is not so present when the bottle is opened. If you taste the wine again after a couple of hours or the next day, the fault is more present. I think that Leni finds such a type of fault earlier than us humans”, says Pihlaja.

In Vinho, all wines also pass through a human sieve before they are offered to customers. So the wines are not poured out just because Leni is interested in them.

“I’m perfectly happy with it if I, Pietar and our staff think the wine is drinkable,” says Pihlaja.

“We are also very careful that defective wine does not get into the glass”, says Pietari Paakkola.

Pietari Paakkola doesn’t keep a record of the number of wines he tastes, but every year he tastes at least 2,000 wines. Vinho’s list includes wines from different parts of the world.

On the fly has many admirers. Its Instagram account has almost 900 followers, and people have recognized the dog around town.

“Many people already ask when booking a table that you can make sure that Leni is there,” says Pihlaja.

Some want Leni to attend private events as well.

Customers have brought Leni toys, treats and even flowers. It has received, among other things, soft toys in the shape of champagne and red wine bottles.

Leni also enjoys being in the arms of customers. If the owners have had a busy evening in Vinho, customers have offered to take the dog for a short run.

At the time of Len’s birthday, the wine bar used to organize tastings of defective wines. There you can compare defective wines with good ones.

According to Pihlaja, Leni gets a “hangover” from evenings spent in a wine bar, because he can’t rest in a bar at all.

“He goes around to customers looking cute, i.e. begging from the table.”

Every now and then something to eat is secretly slipped from the tables for Len too.

“I have to admit that Leni likes ham more than defective wine.”

