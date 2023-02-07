Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The couple lives for free on the coveted island paradise – “This has been horrified a lot”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

Anna Strazdina and Jonathan Holmberg moved to live on a quiet island and pay nothing for accommodation.

From Turku Jonathan Holmberg proceeds with short and careful steps on the Seili island village road. A thin layer of snow has just fallen on top of the ice and any step could accidentally slide too far.

“In Lapland, just walking and wading in deep water would require energy, strength and an active grip. The winter of the archipelago, on the other hand, has a completely different style. Somehow much more fragile, down to the steps. This atmosphere makes it easier for me.”

#Turku #couple #lives #free #coveted #island #paradise #horrified #lot

See also  Downtown Paavo Väyrynen is running for the presidency of the city center again
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Equipment | Finns are buying more and more phones that weigh more than a ton - the difference to Sweden is still huge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result